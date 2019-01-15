2020 Toyota GR Supra Priced At $49,990

autoevolution
Can you believe we’ve waited 12 years for Toyota to choose BMW as the supplier of the inline-six engine instead of coming up with a successor to the 2JZ? As if that wasn’t enough of a disillusion, the GR Supra retails at $49,990 in the United States of America.
In other words, the fifth-generation Supra is the third most expensive model in the lineup after the Mirai ($58,500) and Land Cruiser ($84,765). For a BMW Z4 in fixed-head coupe flavor and with Japanese styling, it appears to be too much greenback.

Adjusted for inflation, the fourth generation would be even more in today’s money, which is why the partnerships with BMW for development and Magna Steyr for production make sense from this point of view. On the other hand, it’s been too long since the FT-HS concept made its debut in 2007, previewing the 2019 Detroit Auto Show-bound Supra.

In addition to the 3.0, customers can opt for the 3.0 Premium for $53,990 excluding the $930 destination and delivery. The first 1,500 examples for the U.S. are Launch Edition models, retailing at $55,250. Options are plentiful, including $2,460 for Navigation and JBL Audio.

On the upside, all the go-faster goodies come standard. The highlights are the launch control, active rear differential, and adaptive suspension. On the safety front, Toyota is much obliged to ship the Supra from the get-go with forward collision warning, lane departure warnings, automatic emergency braking, road sign assistance, and automatic high beams.

As opposed to the more powerful Z4 M40i, the Supra 3.0 can’t do better than 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque from the BMW-developed engine. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with “racing-style paddle shifters,” Toyota claims the two-door sports coupe promises “serious performance.”

The first Launch Edition will be auctioned by Barrett-Jackson on January 19th in Scottsdale, Arizona. All proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association and the Bob Woodruff Foundation, and the vehicle will be delivered to the winning bidder “in the first half of 2019.”
