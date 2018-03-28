Toyota Reinvents 2019 RAV4, Shows the Fifth Generation in New York

autoevolution
Back in 1994, when the world was just beginning to understand what the term sport utility vehicle means, Toyota launched the RAV4 in Japan and Europe, the world’s first compact crossover SUV. One year later, the Americans received it too.
Nearly a quarter of a decade later, at the 2018 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) taking place this week, the Japanese will be introducing the fifth generation of the model.

The new generation of the RAV4 is a highly anticipated one, given the fact that the range has not gotten a proper upgrade since the release of the 2013 model year version. The increase in demand for SUVs in recent years has also built up pressure on Toyota to release a refreshed RAV4.

Unfortunately for fans of the original model, the RAV4 has lost much of its initial identity (established on the first and second generations) in terms of styling. 

The 2019 RAV4 will ride on a longer wheelbase (+1.2 inches) and will be a bit wider than the previous version (+0.4 inches). The biggest novelty when it comes to the chassis is, according to Toyota, the fact that it is 57 percent more rigid than the outgoing version.

As compared to the fourth generation in terms of styling, Toyota focused on improving visibility for the driver. It repositioned the side mirrors lower on the door, it lowered the beltline and the redesigned and enlarged rear-quarter glass. 

The Japanese say they worked around four years to improve the RAV4. As far as engine go, that means the use of only two units on the 2019 model, based on the 2.5-liter inline-four-cylinder: the first is paired with an 8-speed Direct-Shift Automatic Transmission, while the second comes paired with the Toyota Hybrid System II (THS II).

When it begins selling later this year, the 2019 RAV4 will be offered in five versions for the ICE engine and four for the hybrid. Pricing has not yet been announced.

Full details on Toyota’s fifth-generation RAV 4 are included in the document attached below.
