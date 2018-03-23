2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Arrives in North America at NYIAS

AFS

For the U.S. the model will be available in two trim levels, SE and XSE. Both will mark a premiere for Toyota on the local market, the implementation of the carmaker's Safety Sense 2.0 (TSS), a suite of active-safety technologies and capabilities meant to enhance driver and passenger protection.There are not many details available regarding the powertrains to be employed on the hatchback, as the model is likely to get units used in the previous version. Toyota does say it will fit the car with the new 2.0-liter Dynamic-Force direct-injection inline four-cylinder, whose power output is yet to be announced.Compared to the Corolla iM, ts predecessor, the new hatch is lower (by 1.0 inch), wider (by 1.2 inches), and longer (by 1.5 inches). The hood of the model has been lowered by two inches to allow for better visibility.Visually, setting the two grades offered with the 2019 models apart are the alloy wheels, the fog lights, the front grille surround and Adaptive Front Lighting System (). To give customers more color choices, Toyota added a few more hues.At the interior, the updated Corolla hatchback comes with a wider and longer center console and allows the inclusion of a Qi wireless device charging area. The Japanese have also revised the cushioning for both front and rear seats and the storage areas.2019 Corolla hatchback will come equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen, seven airbags, Smart Stop Technology, backup camera and Blind Spot Monitor, but without Rear Cross Traffic Alert.Pricing and availability for the new hatch have not been announced. Full details about Toyota’s new hatch, except engine list and technical specifications, are included in the official press release attached below.