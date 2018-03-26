autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Toyota Avensis Sedan Facing the Axe, Poor Sales to Blame

26 Mar 2018, 17:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Toyota Avensis has to be the least talked about sedan in Europe right now. While rumors about a possible Paris revival give hope to fans of the Citroen C5, the similarly sized Japanese model is facing the axe.
11 photos
Toyota AvensisToyota AvensisToyota AvensisToyota AvensisToyota AvensisToyota AvensisToyota AvensisToyota AvensisToyota AvensisToyota Avensis
The last time we mentioned the Avensis was in February 2017, when a possible Avensis Touring prototype was spotted undergoing testing. We're not even sure that it was the real deal because Toyota officials have pretty much confirmed its demise.

“We are looking at that segment of the market and asking ourselves some questions,” Toyota’s European boss, Johan van Zyl, recently told Autocar. “We’re very satisfied with the performance of Avensis now - the product is doing fine for us. But we’re asking if the next step should be another D-segment saloon [sedan] or something else.”

A spokesman for the company said they are "monitoring the D-segment as it declines and suffers from heavy discounting." Last year, the mid-sized model managed only 25,319 across Europe, down 28% over 2016. That's about 1/7 of what the Volkswagen Passat achieved.

Avensis sales topped in 2004 when 142,535 units were sold in Europe. So the car used to be pretty big, but it's not anymore.

The model is made at the Burnaston factory in Britain, a market where the Avensis sold only 3473 units last year. Of course, you'd need heavy discounting to sell such an old car, as the current 3rd-gen was introduced back in 2009. It received its first facelift in 2012 and the second one in 2015.

Toyota isn't the only company giving up on sedans. Volkswagen recently announced the new Jetta wouldn't be coming over. Meanwhile, America is slowly giving up on cheap hatchbacks, like the Ford Fiesta.

The publication mentioned above says that Toyota is considering a smaller Auris sedan in the Avensis' place. But won't that overlap with the Corolla?
Toyota Avensis Toyota mid-size sedan
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Booth Girls Have Cooties Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How to Tow a Trailer QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Yaris SedanTOYOTA Yaris Sedan CompactTOYOTA HATCHBACKTOYOTA HATCHBACK CompactTOYOTA AURISTOYOTA AURIS CompactTOYOTA AygoTOYOTA Aygo MiniTOYOTA AvalonTOYOTA Avalon LargeAll TOYOTA models  
 
 