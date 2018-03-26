Toyota Avensis Sedan Facing the Axe, Poor Sales to Blame

The Toyota Avensis has to be the least talked about sedan in Europe right now. While rumors about a possible Paris revival give hope to fans of the Citroen C5, the similarly sized Japanese model is facing the axe.

11 photos



“We are looking at that segment of the market and asking ourselves some questions,” Toyota’s European boss, Johan van Zyl, recently told



A spokesman for the company said they are "monitoring the D-segment as it declines and suffers from heavy discounting." Last year, the mid-sized model managed only 25,319 across Europe, down 28% over 2016. That's about 1/7 of what the Volkswagen Passat achieved.



Avensis sales topped in 2004 when 142,535 units were sold in Europe. So the car used to be pretty big, but it's not anymore.



The model is made at the Burnaston factory in Britain, a market where the Avensis sold only 3473 units last year. Of course, you'd need heavy discounting to sell such an old car, as the current 3rd-gen was introduced back in 2009. It received its first facelift in 2012 and the second one in 2015.



Toyota isn't the only company giving up on sedans. Volkswagen recently announced the new



