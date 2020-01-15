Man Drives Jeep Compass Into Church Seeking Protection From His Own Demons

In 2017, Jeep unveiled the new slogan for the Compass as “Find your true North.” For one man in Toledo, Spain, it got repurposed to “Use it to ram in the doors of a church to seek protection from your own demons.”
Earlier this month, a 38-year-old man used his own car, a Jeep Compass, as a ramming device, knocking over the massive wooden doors of the San Juan Evangelista church in Sonseca, Toledo, LadBible reports. Neither he nor anyone else was injured in the strange incident, but he caused serious damage to the church for the obvious reasons: he drove a Jeep down the aisle, all the way up to the altar.
The priest at the church tells Castilla-La Mancha Media in the video report available at the bottom of the page that the man initially knocked at the first set of doors, and gained access. He then went to his car and started ramming into the second set of doors.
A woman noticed the car banging into the doors and rushed to help, thinking the driver had been in some kind of accident. Apparently, the man then drove with her on the hood until bystanders rescued her, and was able to ram through and get inside the church.
Once at the altar, he got out and kept yelling at people to leave him alone because he was “possessed.” Both Guardia Civil officers and police were summoned at the scene, and the man told them he wanted to get inside the church because this was the only way in which he could escape his own demons. He didn’t say whether he’d been successful in his efforts.
The man was rushed to a hospital for mental evaluation, and toxicology results should reveal whether he was under the influence during the supposed demonic possession episode. Possibly related, he runs a shop near the church, selling paraphernalia for cannabis and tobacco consumption.
The same priest has a message for the family of the driver: “Don’t worry, these things do happen. Thank God it wasn’t worse.” Considering the man drove huge SUV through a building, the absence of casualties can’t be stressed enough.
That said, the SUV took minimal damage, with only some scratches and dents visible after the fact.
