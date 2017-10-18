autoevolution
 

Tank-Church Mashups Look Ready to Shoot Jesus into Your Life

Religion is still a very touchy subject which a lot of people might consider tabu even in the so-called civilized western world. But if you think about it, it's all about following the texts written by unknown people a few thousand years ago.
Churchtank by Kris Kuksi
Putting your trust into ancient people who might have also had their own reasons for writing what they did is a bit strange in itself, but it's even more so if you do it while holding a smartphone in your hand. This is 2017, and while we still don't have the answers to a lot of important questions - and probably never will- we know enough to realize we need to question everything before making a decision. It's how you purchase things online, so why not use the same technique when choosing where to donate your money?

But let's look at things from a different perspective. Let's imagine religion wasn't such a big deal. It's just a marginal thing that people don't really care about that much anymore and only gets mentioned sporadically. Then we wouldn't have had these marvelous sculptures created by an artist called Kris Kuksi.

These little marvels depict a strange melange between baroque Christian cathedrals or churches and actual tanks. As striking as this juxtaposition might seem visually, it actually makes plenty of sense. The fact the Church as an institution used to fund wars is no secret, and even though that's changed now, a lot of people still identify "the enemy" with a certain religious belief - despite the fact the person they just shook hands with and smiled at might have been of the same confession.

Unsurprisingly, Kris Kuksi's intention is precisely that of criticising organized religion everywhere presumably for its failure to institute a true sense of morality and becoming complacent in the current state of affairs. Agree with his views or not, you have to admit that at least he did a tremendous job with these sculptures.
