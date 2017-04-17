autoevolution

Collector Finds $2.4 Million In Gold Hidden In Iraqi Tank He Bought on eBay

 
17 Apr 2017, 13:13 UTC ·
by
A British collector who has a business that involves renting tanks for events, along with other leisure activities that include military vehicles, found gold worth $2.4 Mil hidden in a fuel container.
The find was documented with a video, which was posted online to prove that his discovery was legitimate. The entire story behind this find is impressive, and it started with a purchase on eBay of an Iraqi tank, which Nick Mead and his team wanted to restore to use in various events.

The tank was purchased for $37,000 on eBay, and his technicians began dismantling it to commence the restoration process. A second-hand military vehicle can contain various elements, and some of those things involve unexploded ordnance, guns, and personal items.

In the case of the former two objects, the owner of Tanks-alot explained that authorities have to be called to remove the items safely.

The tank was supposedly used in the Gulf War, but it was built on the design of the Russian T-54, and manufactured between 1959 and 1968.

Evidently, dismantling any vehicle that old would eventually bring a discovery of any kind, but this beats the ballpoint pen and a few coins I found under the backseat of my former car.

The five gold bars that were found added up to 68.5 pounds (31 kg), and they are valued at about $2.4 million, The Sun reports. It is thought that those bars were made from melted gold stolen from citizens in Kuwait, and was then stored in the fuel tank of the military vehicle by soldiers who hoped they would get rich after the war.

This scenario reminds us of the 1999 film named Three Kings, where George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, and Ice Cube played the role of American soldiers who found a stash of gold that was stolen from Kuwait.

The Briton’s discovery seems to be legit, but posting it on Facebook on the first day of April does raise a few questions about the entire thing. Was this a clever marketing stunt that nobody noticed, or just a coincidence?



