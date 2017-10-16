Volvo V70 Tank Conversion Better Have a Damn Good Explanation

If you're relatively young, you might have heard some of the older folks speak about Volvo's '80s models in laudative terms. At some point, the expression "built like a tank" might have popped up as well.

3 photos



Apparently, somebody took those words a little too literally and turned a



What message, you ask? Well, we'd sure like to know that ourselves since there is no backstory here. WE can only imagine the vehicle was made for promotional purposes. Given it has British license plates, the Union Jack on one of its sides, and two very visible "CarDealer" stickers, we tried accessing that website and, guess what, it's opening this month.



That still doesn't explain why chose a



As for the conversion itself, let's just say it's more funny than anything else. We particularly like the wholes left in the "spaced armor" through which one can reach the door handles, but the cherry on top (somewhat literally) has to be the roof box turned turret. The protective mesh over the rear side window is also totally unnecessary.



Our biggest regret is that we don't get to see this thing's front end as well. However, we can totally understand those who took the pictures: we wouldn't want to be sitting in front of a gun that could possibly shoot socks, underwear, or whatever it is that people keep in their roof boxes these days. The Swedish brand has made a name for itself based on two things: reliability and safety . They weren't the most beautiful cars to look at (even though some people enjoyed their boxy, no-frills design) and they didn't offer the same level of luxury as their German counterparts, but one thing you could be sure of was that you'd be feeling safe in your Volvo Apparently, somebody took those words a little too literally and turned a Volvo V70 from the 2000s into something that bears some resemblance to a tank. It won't fool anyone into wasting an armor piercing round on it, but it sends the message across.What message, you ask? Well, we'd sure like to know that ourselves since there is no backstory here. WE can only imagine the vehicle was made for promotional purposes. Given it has British license plates, the Union Jack on one of its sides, and two very visible "CarDealer" stickers, we tried accessing that website and, guess what, it's opening this month.That still doesn't explain why chose a tank to advertise a website that will most likely sell cars, nor does it shed any light on what it was doing in the very neutral Switzerland, where these images were snapped.As for the conversion itself, let's just say it's more funny than anything else. We particularly like the wholes left in the "spaced armor" through which one can reach the door handles, but the cherry on top (somewhat literally) has to be the roof box turned turret. The protective mesh over the rear side window is also totally unnecessary.Our biggest regret is that we don't get to see this thing's front end as well. However, we can totally understand those who took the pictures: we wouldn't want to be sitting in front of a gun that could possibly shoot socks, underwear, or whatever it is that people keep in their roof boxes these days.