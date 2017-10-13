Polestar Releases New Teaser for Its Upcoming Sports Car, Makes Bold Statement

More on this:

1 Polestar Teases Its First Vehicle Since Going Solo, Likely a Performance Coupe

2 Polestar “The End” Instagram Post Paves The Way For a New Beginning

3 Polestar’s First Model As A Standalone Brand Could Be A “600 bhp Coupe”

4 Volvo XC60 T8 Goes Up to 421 PS after Polestar Tune, Electric Range Unchanged

5 All Volvo Models To Be Electrified By 2019, Five EVs Incoming