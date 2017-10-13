autoevolution
 

Polestar Releases New Teaser for Its Upcoming Sports Car, Makes Bold Statement

13 Oct 2017
It looks like Polestar's teaser campaign has moved from Instagram to YouTube. After releasing jigsaw puzzle pieces over the past weeks, the Swedish company is now tickling our curiosity through a short clip.
The few pieces we've seen so far of the company's first car since becoming a separate entity from Volvo may not have been very revealing on their own, but put them together, listen to a few of the rumors and use your imagination, and you can get a pretty good idea of what it will look like. Well, at least its rear that is.

While we went through the trouble of putting the pieces in their right place, somebody actually filled in the blanks with a sufficiently accurate result. You can see the rendering in the picture above, or you can wait until October 17 to see the actual reveal - not much of a difference.

In all fairness, Polestar doesn't need to do much to build hype around its car. Considering what the brand is all about - performance - and how well Volvo designers have been doing lately, there is absolutely no way this can go wrong. In fact, we might be looking at one of the most exciting and full of character cars in its segment.

Polestar certainly seems to think that way. This latest teaser revealed just a few moments ago makes a lot of bold claims. It's more about the company itself than the actual model and it's meant to make Polestar look like the disrupting rebel in an industry caught up in the past.

"No smoke and mirrors. No acting. No make-up. No overpromising. No influencers. No shortcuts. No illusions. No crowdsourcing. No committees. No hidden agenda. No mascots. No guidelines. No big data. No segmentation models. No millennial strategy. No additives. No buzzwords. No middle ground. No co-creation. No co-anything. No consensus. No compromises. No bullshit." We were waiting for this last one from the beginning. However, we weren't expecting for the grand finale Polestar had in store: "No. 1."

Sure, it's a very long way from mentioning it in a promotional clip to actually becoming that, but at least now we know Polestar won't be settling for crumbs. And even more than the Swedish company or the industry itself, that's something that mostly benefits us, the potential customers. Next Tuesday is going to be an interesting day.

