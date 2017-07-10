Volvo XC60 T8 Goes Up to 421 PS after Polestar Treatment

As we wait for Polestar to become the standalone performance brand
Volvo promised it will be, the go-faster division of the Swedish automaker decided to work its magic on the all-new XC60. Also based on the SPA vehicle architecture underpinning the 90 Series, the second iteration of the compact SUV can now be had with Polestar Performance Optimization.
For the Euro-spec model, four flavors of the XC60 can be upgraded. These are the D4, D5, T5, and the top-of-the-range T8 Twin Engine
. With the optimization package, the plug-in hybrid powertrain is upped to 421 PS (415 horsepower) and 680 Nm (501 pound-feet) of torque. Those are some seriously impressive numbers for a car of this size.
Despite the minor improvements over the standard T8 Twin Engine, the Polestar Optimization Package doesn’t interfere with the factor warranty, best-in-class emission levels, and fuel consumption of 2.1 liters/100 kilometers (134.5 UK miles per gallon). What’s more, pure electric remains at 45 km (28 m), which is good enough for the daily commute.
"Our goal is to create usable performance in everyday driving situations for Volvo owners who want an enhanced driving experience,"
commented Henrik Fries, the vice president of research and development at Polestar. "The new XC60 has provided us with an excellent base to work on with a dynamic chassis and a state-of-the-art powertrain. With the Polestar optimization, it makes the new Volvo XC60 a true drivers' car,"
he added.
That’s not exactly the case if you take a look at what the competition offers in this segment, but for what it’s worth, the Polestar’d XC60 is a better car than the bog-standard XC60. As part of the optimization package, the eight-speed automatic transmission is also enhanced with quicker shift times and an improved gear-hold function, among other goodies.
Volvo
expects the D5-branded 2.0-liter turbo diesel to become the most popular of all Polestar Performance Optimization-capable powertrains in Europe. In its case, peak power improves from 235 to 240 PS (232 to 237 horsepower), whereas grunt goes from 480 to 500 Nm (473 to 493 lb-ft). In 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) times, that would be an improvement of 0.1s.