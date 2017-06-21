autoevolution

Polestar Becomes Standalone Performance Brand, Confirms Electrified Future

21 Jun 2017
See the minimalist logo in the featured photo? That’s the badge that will adorn future performance models from the Polestar standalone brand, electrified vehicles confirmed not to carry any Volvo badges whatsoever.
It was not that long ago a report in the automotive media suggested that Volvo is planning on replicating what Mercedes-Benz did by spinning off AMG into Mercedes-AMG. And with Polestar, the Swedish automaker makes another step in its ongoing transformation under Geely’s oversight.

Thomas Ingenlath, a gentleman who’s currently the senior vice president of design at Volvo Cars, will assume the position of chief executive officer at Polestar. Thomas will be helped by Jonathan Goodman, which moves from senior vice president of corporate communication at Volvo to chief operation officer at Polestar. Quite a powerful combo, if you ask me.

“Polestar will be a credible competitor in the emerging global market for high performance electrified cars,” declared Hakan Sauelsson, Volvo Cars’ head honcho. “With Polestar, we are able to offer electrified cars to the world’s most demanding, progressive drivers in all market segments.”

Note the “all market segments” passage that ends the quote. For what it’s worth, the performance-oriented marque needs more than one model to establish itself as a viable competitor to the likes of AMG, M, and Audi Sport.

Full electric models are still some way off, with Polestar expected to offer plug-in hybrid technology in the first instance. Bearing in mind Volvo’s T8 Twin Hybrid powertrain isn’t exactly a slouch, it’s pretty safe to assume that Polestar is gunning for 500+ horsepower from a similar setup.

Bought outright by Volvo Cars in 2015, Polestar currently offers optimization packages for the Swedish automaker’s 60 and 90 Series models. In order to make sense from a financial standpoint, the go-faster brand will enjoy technological and engineering synergies with Volvo.

At the present moment, Polestar isn’t ready to give us a product plan or a debut date for its first model. Fret not, though, for more information will be made public this fall.

Is it me or the Polestar badge looks like two Citroen chevrons facing each other?
