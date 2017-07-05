All Volvo Models To Be Electrified By 2019, Five EVs Incoming

1 million T8 Twin Engine and electric vehicles by 2025. That’s the target Volvo Cars is gunning for, and the Swedish automaker is getting pretty serious about it with its freshest announcement on what the future holds.
First things first, Volvo
believes that both the company and the customer are prepared to welcome electrification from 2019 onwards. That’s the year every model in the lineup “will have an electric motor, marking the historic end of cars that only have an internal combustion engine and placing electrification at the core of its future business.”
Tall call, right?
Well, that’s merely an appetizer for the next phase of Volvo’s evolution. From 2019 to 2021, the Gothenburg-based manufacturer will sweeten the deal with not one, not two, but five fully electric cars. Three of them will be branded Volvo, whereas two will be performance-oriented Polestar models
. Be that as it may, it should be highlighted that there’s still a long way to go until the tried-and-tested internal combustion kicks the bucket.
Setting the stage for that is mild hybridization
, a powertrain solution that will be made possible by Volvo with 48-volt electrical systems. It’s not only a cheaper solution than proper hybridization solutions, but an increasing number of manufacturers are turning to 48-volt systems to keep up with the increasingly stringent fuel economy and emissions standards.
Based on the most recent of reports, the first-ever Volvo electric vehicle will be built in China and, go on sale in 2019, and will be based on the automaker’s compact platform. A SPA-based EV
is in the cards as well.
The MEP toolkit designed to allow full electrification can accommodate batteries no larger than 100 kWh, whereas output will range from 100 to 450 kW (134 to 603 horsepower). On that note, it appears that development of Volvo’s current crop of turbo diesel engines will grind to a halt in 2023
.