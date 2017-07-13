Polestar’s First Model As A Standalone Brand Could Be A “600 bhp Coupe”

The definition of a coupe, in this particular day and age of car design, is murkier than the River Thames. The extent of this controversy goes a long and sinuous way, with some automakers slapping the “coupe” name on four- and five-door automobiles as a way to suggest attributes such as style and performance.

11 photos



As highlighted in autoevolution’s story on Polestar going standalone, the first Polestar models will be So when it came to our attention that Polestar intends to offer a “600 bhp coupe” as its first-ever model, the plot thickened. From Autocar : “Volvo’s relaunched Polestar division is considering at least one, and possibly two, bespoke performance models with their own body styles.”First of all, let’s talk powertrain. The MEP toolkit combined with the SPA platform for mid-sized vehicles is good for outputs of up to 603 horsepower (612 PS / 450 kW). Reports on Volvo’s electrification-related ambitions also suggest that battery capacity will be capped at 100 kWh, which is what Tesla offers today in the full-sized Model S and Model X. Except, Polestar will not offer full-on EVs in the first instance , but more on that later in the story.Regarding the CMA platform, which will underpin the next generation of 40 Series models, common sense dictates Polestar can hardly make a case for a performance-oriented electric vehicle based on these underpinnings, chiefly because the Volvo-badged Compact Module Architecture EV coming in 2019 is a front-wheel-drive affair. The SPA platform of the 90 and 60 Series vehicles, meanwhile, is adaptable for all-wheel-drive applications.While Polestar intends to give it all in virtually “all market segments” with standalone models derived from existing Volvo vehicles , there’s no mistaking the company’s first model will not be based on the Compact Module Architecture. Therefore, expect an electric vehicle that will range in size from the second-gen X60 compact luxury crossover to the mid-sized XC90.A coupe-ified interpretation of the S90 would be wicked, as would a two-/three-door take on the V90. In the eventuality Polestar will play its cards as safely as possible, the most likely outcome for a first model is some sort of utility vehicle with a sloping roofline and coupe-inspired aesthetics. Think BMW X6, Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, and the all-new Range Rover Velar As highlighted in autoevolution’s story on Polestar going standalone, the first Polestar models will be plug-in hybrids based on Volvo's T8 Twin Engine powertrain. All-electric vehicles will follow soon after that.