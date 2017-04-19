autoevolution

Volvo CMA-Based EV Confirmed For 2019, SPA-Based EV Also In The Pipeline

 
19 Apr 2017, 11:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The rumors were true, ladies and gents! Volvo Cars made the announcement today at the Auto Shanghai 2017, confirming that the first-ever Volvo EV is due to be manufactured in China and go on sale in two years’ time.
During a press conference, the automaker’s chief executive officer let it be known that Volvo “fully supports the Chinese government’s call for cleaner air as outlined in the latest 5-year plan.” Mr. Hakan Samuelsson also added that “electrification is the answer to sustainable mobility,” referring to the company’s steady BEV advancements.

Committed to selling one million electrified vehicles by 2025, including hybrids and EVs, Volvo is the sort of company that stands true to its word. To this effect, every single model in the lineup will bring forth a PHEV derivate. Then there’s the matter of battery-powered electric vehicles. Two such offerings will go into production in due time.

The first, Volvo notes, will be available for sale in 2019 and exported globally from China. Bearing in mind it’s based on the CMA (Compact Module Architecture), it’s highly likely it will be made at the Luqiao plant alongside 40 Series vehicles. Specifics like output, price, battery capacity, range, and body style were not offered, but fret not.

According to previous reports, the CMA-based EV will cost between $35,000 and $40,000, with range estimated to surpass the 250-mile (402-km) mark. We also know that Volvo’s MEP toolkit is good for outputs ranging from 100 to 450 kW (134 to 603 hp), whereas the battery capacity won’t exceed 100 kWh. But one thing is certain.

Take a look at the featured photo. Notice the differences between the front and rear axles? Indeed, boys and girls, the CMA-based EV is a front-wheel-drive affair. As for the second Volvo electric vehicle, the company has announced that “it is developing a fully electric car on its Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) as well.”

Volvo EV CMA Volvo EV China
press release
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our VOLVO Testdrives:

VOLVO XC60 75
2016 VOLVO XC90 T679
2016 VOLVO XC9079
2015 Volvo S60 Drive-E74
VOLVO V40 Cross Country77
VOLVO S60 DRIVe 71
VOLVO S60 69
VOLVO C30 60
VOLVO XC60 70
VOLVO XC70 67