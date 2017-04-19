Volvo CMA-Based EV Confirmed For 2019, SPA-Based EV Also In The Pipeline

The rumors were true, ladies and gents! Volvo Cars
made the announcement today at the Auto Shanghai 2017, confirming that the first-ever Volvo EV is due to be manufactured in China and go on sale in two years’ time.
During a press conference, the automaker’s chief executive officer let it be known that Volvo “fully supports the Chinese government’s call for cleaner air as outlined in the latest 5-year plan.”
Mr. Hakan Samuelsson also added that “electrification is the answer to sustainable mobility,”
referring to the company’s steady BEV advancements.
Committed to selling one million electrified vehicles by 2025, including hybrids
and EVs
, Volvo is the sort of company that stands true to its word. To this effect, every single model in the lineup will bring forth a PHEV derivate. Then there’s the matter of battery-powered electric vehicles. Two such offerings will go into production in due time.
The first, Volvo notes, will be available for sale in 2019 and exported globally from China. Bearing in mind it’s based on the CMA (Compact Module Architecture)
, it’s highly likely it will be made at the Luqiao plant alongside 40 Series vehicles. Specifics like output, price, battery capacity, range, and body style were not offered, but fret not.
According to previous reports, the CMA-based EV will cost between $35,000 and $40,000, with range estimated to surpass the 250-mile (402-km)
mark. We also know that Volvo’s MEP toolkit is good for outputs ranging from 100 to 450 kW (134 to 603 hp), whereas the battery capacity won’t exceed 100 kWh. But one thing is certain.
Take a look at the featured photo. Notice the differences between the front and rear axles? Indeed, boys and girls, the CMA-based EV is a front-wheel-drive affair. As for the second Volvo electric vehicle, the company has announced that “it is developing a fully electric car on its Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) as well.”