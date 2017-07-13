2018 Yamaha X-MAX 400 Brings New Style And Features

Yamaha just announced it updated the X-MAX 400 for 2018 and everyone who has ever owned a MAX scooter is going to love the way the new version runs, handles, feels, and looks.

Starting with the visuals, the new X-MAX 400’s design is inspired by the successful new X-MAX 300 , inheriting most of its sharp angles, the twin headlight face, and the boomerang overall body shape.The new model now comes with LED headlights along with guide lights that project a strong beam to both see and be seen. The taillight is also LED and uses a guiding light as well.Looks aside, the rider and passenger will now be happier to sit on a redesigned dual seat featuring an independent rider’s backrest that gives added lumbar support. For higher speeds, a new adjustable windscreen can be positioned adequately using the provided tools.The new scooter was made to give the sensation of a sportscar, and that can also be seen in the design of the dashboard, with two analog dials and a central multi-information LCD. For added convenience, there’s a 12V outlet to charge your electronic devices.Under the seat, there’s a larger storage compartment which can gulp in two helmets or an A4 sized bag and is also equipped with a handy light so you can easily see the item you’re searching for during nighttime.Power comes from an updated 400cc engine that meets Euro4 regulations and gives enough oomph to feel confident outside the city. Its low-end torque makes it easier to pass other vehicles while the updated fuel injection system will keep the fuel consumption down.Another important feature worth mentioning is the X-MAX’s sporty, motorcycle-like handling performance. The scooter is equipped with a new fork that makes steering easy even with a passenger while providing great comfort.Safety is as important as having fun, so the 2018 X-MAX 400 is equipped with standardand dual front disc brakes with. A handy parking brake is also there allowing you to park on sloping or uneven surfaces without worries.The list of features is completed by a Smart Key keyless ignition which also unlocks the steering, luggage compartment, and fuel cap. Yamaha also offers a wide range of genuine parts and accessories to further enhance your X-MAX 400, and everything will be available starting this August.