100k Polestar-Optimised Volvos Mean We're Ready for a True Performance Version

But Polestar still owes the world a true performance car. To be fair, looking at the Swedish manufacturer's current portfolio, you don't see any immediate candidate that could inspire such a vehicle. But Volvo is getting better with each new model it launches, and sooner or later it will definitely make the jump into the sporty segment. And when it does, Polestar will be ready. Until now, Polestar has been happy just to increase the performance of standard Volvo models without bringing too many modifications. The sporty brand builds the S60 (sedan) and V60 (wagon) performance road cars which boast 367 hp and are the proud owners of the "quickest Volvo production vehicles ever" title.Still, the majority of Polestar interventions have been made on the very successful XC60 mid-sized, followed by its bigger sibling, the XC90 , and the V60 wagon. These vehicles were destined to a variety of markets around the globe, the most important of which being China, Sweden, and the United States of America.Polestar is now celebrating its 100,000 worldwide powertrain optimization since its introduction, a milestone reached in no small measure to the rapidly growing demand for the services of the performance arm. Over the first five months of 2017, Polestar enhanced the specs of 12,000 Volvo cars, up more than 30 percent compared to the previous year.“This is an important milestone for Polestar and proof of the increasing demand from performance-oriented Volvo customers around the world,” said Johan Lindqvist, Head of Global Sales at Polestar. “We are well on our way to our best year in terms of sales and we have further exciting products just around the corner.”With Volvo launching the all-new XC60 just recently, Polestar's activity is set to pick up even more starting July, when the Swedes' latest SUV joins the optimization range.Unlike other third-party modifications, anything performed by Polestar does not affect the vehicle's warranty with Volvo, while also maintaining the same fuel consumption and emission rates as before. The optimizations target engine performance, throttle response, gearshift speed, gear hold functionality, and off-throttle response, all devised to enhance driving pleasure and the vehicle's performance.But Polestar still owes the world a true performance car. To be fair, looking at the Swedish manufacturer's current portfolio, you don't see any immediate candidate that could inspire such a vehicle. But Volvo is getting better with each new model it launches, and sooner or later it will definitely make the jump into the sporty segment. And when it does, Polestar will be ready.