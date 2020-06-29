Plug-In Hybrid 2021 Jeep Wrangler "4xe" Going On Sale Before Year's End

Did you know Jeep has two plug-in hybrids in Europe and one PHEV in China? Not long now, the Wrangler will join the Renegade, Compass, and Commander under the “4xe” nameplate.
Speaking at the annual general meeting, chief executive officer Mike Manley let it slip that the Wrangler 4xe will arrive at dealerships in the U.S. before the end of the year. That means we’re dealing with a 2021 model, and that’s not the end of Jeep’s electrified ambitions.
In 2022 or later still, the Wrangler EV is going to reinvent the segment with a dual-motor configuration at the very least. Global president Christian Meunier let it slip in a recent interview that the most capable Jeep ever will be the Wrangler Rubicon with the electric option.
Turning our attention back to the plug-in hybrid, Manley told The Detroit News that a proper reveal is planned for the third quarter of 2020. Europe and China are going to get the Wrangler 4xe in early 2021, and so far, not much is known about the plug-in hybrid off-roader.
The Renegade and Compass with the 4xe drivetrain feature an electric motor that drives the rear wheels while a turbocharged engine takes care of the front wheels. Because the Wrangler is a body-on-frame vehicle riding on a rear-/four-wheel-drive platform, chances are that 4xe may translate to a front-mounted electric motor.
In the case of the Renegade and Compass, the 4xe promises up to 50 kilometers (31 miles) of all-electric range. The 1.3-liter turbo is rated at 180 PS while the e-motor cranks out 60 PS. That’s 178 and 59 horsepower for the engine and electric motor converted to U.S. ponies, yet Jeep hasn’t confirmed if the latter will be utilized in the plug-in hybrid Wrangler.
Heck, we don’t even know if the e-motor will be joined by the Hurricane or Pentastar, two engines that are already available with mild-hybrid electrification in the Wrangler and Ram 1500. Nevertheless, instant torque from a front-mounted electric motor should help the JL and JLU make the most out of tricky situations like crawling up a rocky trail.
