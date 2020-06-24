Here Is the All-Electric Opel Mokka in All Its Glory

To be honest, we kind of expected the slow unveiling of the electric Opel Mokka to drag along for a while longer, seeing how the German carmaker was taking its sweet time releasing info. But on Wednesday, out of the blue, the veils came off of what may be considered one of Europe’s most exciting electric crossovers.
The second generation of the Mokka, which will also be offered in ICE-powered guise in the near future, is built on the Common Modular Platform (CMP). Despite the wheelbase being a bit longer (by 2 mm), the exterior length is actually smaller than in the current version. The crossover is also 120 kg (264 pounds) lighter than before.
Visually, the new Mokka is an entirely new affair compared to what came before it. Sleeker and with more personality, it stands out the most thaks to the deployment, for the first time on a production car, of the Opel Vizor front end concept – no grille, just a closed-off front end that includes the headlights and logo.
The interior has changed a lot as well, dropping the use of any analog displays for good. Instead, all the info required by the driver is relayed by means of the so called Opel Pure Panel cockpit, a stretched area that includes a 12-inch screen in front of the driver and another one further to the right.
Power for the electric Mokka comes from a 50 kWh battery good for around 322 km (200 miles) as measured under WLTP. The battery feeds a single electric motor that generates 136 hp and 260 Nm of torque, and can turn the wheels only to a limited top speed of 150 kph (93 mph).
“The new Mokka is a headturner and will change the perception of our brand! With the Mokka, we are reinventing Opel and introducing our design of the next decade,” said in a statement Michael Lohscheller, the head of Opel.
"It shows everything the brand stands for today and in the future: the Mokka is fun, efficient and innovative in all respects. In addition, it perfectly embodies the Opel brand values – exciting, approachable, German – in the most progressive way. It is the first Opel that is electric right from its market start; a real proof that Opel goes electric.”
The electric crossover will be on sale from late summer, and deliveries are expected to begin in early 2021. Pricing and info about the ICE-powered models were not announced.
