“Ford Icons” Boss Talks About All-New 2021 Ford Bronco Off-Road SUV

After working for many years as the chief engineer of the Mustang, Dave Pericak was elevated to Ford Performance boss. Closer to the present, the veteran exec has been appointed big kahuna of Ford Icons.
A relatively new division, being the head honcho of Icons means that Pericak is the go-to person for all things Mustang, Raptor, GT, and Bronco. How is that even possible, you may be wondering? Just like the Mustang with the introduction of the Mach-E crossover, Bronco is a sub-brand that will initially include two models – the mid-sizer SUV and the Bronco Sport.
In an interview with Automotive News, Pericak said that “the last thing you want to do is disappoint.” You can already count the Bronco Sport as a disappointment, though. Not because it’s a shorter version of the Escape, but because the base spec features a three-cylinder turbo powerplant.
“It's about having the courage to do something fresh and new,” he said in regard to all of the changes that separate the newcomers from the full-size and original Bronco. The interview with Automotive News also confirms removable doors that can be stored in the trunk, as well as hundreds of accessories and add-ons developed specifically for the Bronco and Sport.
Even though the little one is a bit vanilla despite its period-correct looks, the Ranger-based model will definitely impress. Be it the SYNC 4 touchscreen infotainment with over-the-air updates or the EcoBoost power, Ford hasn’t been shy about its rivalry with the Jeep Wrangler.
Chief operating officer Jim Farley said a few weeks ago that the Bronco is “much superior” to the JL and JLU, gingerly forgetting to mention that Ford has taken a lot of inspiration from the Wrangler to revive the storied nameplate. This is most apparent in terms of roof design, consisting of a central and side latches that are eerily similar to the Jeep Freedom Top.
Reportedly wider than the Wrangler, the mid-size Bronco is also going to have a little more suck-squeeze-bang-blow when it comes to six-cylinder options. The 2.7- and 3.0-liter EcoBoost have been indirectly confirmed, and chief exec Jim Hackett has confirmed electric assistance as well.
