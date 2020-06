“Ford Icons” Boss Talks About All-New 2021 Ford Bronco Off-Road SUV

SUV

A relatively new division, being the head honcho of Icons means that Pericak is the go-to person for all things Mustang, Raptor, GT, and Bronco. How is that even possible, you may be wondering? Just like the Mustang with the introduction of the Mach-E crossover, Bronco is a sub-brand that will initially include two models – the mid-sizerand the Bronco Sport.In an interview with Automotive News , Pericak said that “the last thing you want to do is disappoint.” You can already count the Bronco Sport as a disappointment, though. Not because it’s a shorter version of the Escape, but because the base spec features a three-cylinder turbo powerplant.“It's about having the courage to do something fresh and new,” he said in regard to all of the changes that separate the newcomers from the full-size and original Bronco. The interview with Automotive News also confirms removable doors that can be stored in the trunk, as well as hundreds of accessories and add-ons developed specifically for the Bronco and Sport.Even though the little one is a bit vanilla despite its period-correct looks, the Ranger-based model will definitely impress. Be it the SYNC 4 touchscreen infotainment with over-the-air updates or the EcoBoost power, Ford hasn’t been shy about its rivalry with the Jeep Wrangler.Chief operating officer Jim Farley said a few weeks ago that the Bronco is “ much superior ” to the JL and JLU, gingerly forgetting to mention that Ford has taken a lot of inspiration from the Wrangler to revive the storied nameplate. This is most apparent in terms of roof design, consisting of a central and side latches that are eerily similar to the Jeep Freedom Top.Reportedly wider than the Wrangler, the mid-size Bronco is also going to have a little more suck-squeeze-bang-blow when it comes to six-cylinder options. The 2.7- and 3.0-liter EcoBoost have been indirectly confirmed, and chief exec Jim Hackett has confirmed electric assistance as well.