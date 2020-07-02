2 The Latest Subaru Software Update Could Be Good News for Android Auto Users

New Update Fixes Black Screen Bug on Android Auto Radio App

TuneIn Radio is one of the most popular Android apps that drivers turn to when connecting phones to their cars to launch Android Auto, but as many discovered recently, a high-profile application isn’t by any means a guarantee of a flawless experience. 6 photos



On the other hand, some users discovered that actually launching TuneIn from the phone before plugging it in allowed them to begin listening to a radio station normally, even when Android Auto eventually started.



The problem was confirmed on several phone models, including Samsung Galaxy S10 and Google Pixel 2.



The most recent update to TuneIn Radio, however, resolved the whole thing, so it’s now possible to launch the app on Android Auto normally. This new version is 24.6.1, and if it doesn’t show up on your device as an automatic update through the Google Play Store, you can just download it manually using the



While the bug hitting TuneIn has thus been resolved, a similar problem is also experienced with other media apps on Android Auto. Many users have confirmed that when trying to launch Spotify, Deezer, or YouTube Music, the app ends up encountering a black screen with a loading animation, and the process doesn’t get past this phase.



On the other hand, manually starting the apps on the mobile device before connecting it to the Android Auto-compatible head unit does the trick.



