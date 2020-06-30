2021 Ford Bronco Reservations Going Live On July 13th After Unveiling Event

We know the order books open in December and U.S. deliveries are scheduled for April 2021. What we didn’t know about the ordering process of the all-new Bronco, however, is when we’ll be able to reserve the off-roader.
Thankfully, social media has come with an answer from Ford themselves. July 13th, right after the unveiling event, is when prospective customers will be able to put down a reservation deposit. Being a member of the “Ford Icons” lineup, the Bronco is likely to follow in the footsteps of the Mustang Mach-E.
The all-electric crossover can be reserved with a $500 refundable deposit, which isn’t an actual order and doesn’t guarantee delivery. Canceling the reservation takes up to 10 business days to credit the deposit back.
As it’s also the case with the Mustang Mach-E, Bronco reservees need to understand that the purchase agreement shall be between them and the dealer instead of the Ford Motor Company. It reams to be seen, however, if the “up to two reservations per account” rule is applied to the Bronco as well.
Moving on to the lesser of the two off-road utility vehicles, the Bronco Sport can be ordered from July and deliveries are scheduled to start in November 2020. As a reminder, both models are exclusive to America for the time being and Ford hasn’t announced any plans for importing them anywhere else.
The compact crossover will be manufactured in Louisville, Kentucky while the mid-size SUV with body-on-frame underpinnings from the Ranger pickup will be made in Wayne, Michigan. Both plants have been temporarily shuttered over the ongoing pandemic, but they’re back online at the time of reporting.
As far as the oily bits are concerned, the baby off-roader will be offered with a three-cylinder turbo as standard and a four-cylinder turbo as an extra while AWD is standard across the range. The mid-size Bronco, on the other hand, kicks off with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost. At least one twin-turbo V6 is in the pipeline, and an electrified option has been confirmed too.
