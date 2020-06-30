autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Two-Wheeler Month  
Car reviews:
 

2021 Ford Bronco Reservations Going Live On July 13th After Unveiling Event

30 Jun 2020, 14:09 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
We know the order books open in December and U.S. deliveries are scheduled for April 2021. What we didn’t know about the ordering process of the all-new Bronco, however, is when we’ll be able to reserve the off-roader.
59 photos
Dana Employee Confirms 2021 Ford Bronco With 2.7L and 3.0L EcoBoost V6 Engines2021 Ford Bronco Two-Door in Cyber Orange rendering2021 Ford Bronco Two-Door in Cyber Orange rendering2021 Ford Bronco and 2021 Ford Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco and 2021 Ford Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco Sport "Badlands"2021 Ford Bronco and 2021 Ford Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco SportFord Delays 2021 Bronco Reveal Over O.J. Simpson's BirthdayFord Delays 2021 Bronco Reveal Over O.J. Simpson's Birthday2021 Ford Bronco spied in Michigan on June 18th by Michael Hiveley2021 Ford Bronco spied in Michigan on June 18th by Michael Hiveley2021 Ford Bronco spied in Michigan on June 18th by Michael Hiveley2021 Ford Bronco spied in Michigan on June 18th by Michael Hiveley2021 Ford Bronco spied in Michigan on June 18th by Michael Hiveley2021 Ford Bronco spied in Michigan on June 18th by Michael Hiveley2021 Ford Bronco five-door in black and a roof rack2021 Ford Bronco five-door in black and a roof rack2021 Ford Bronco five-door in black and a roof rack2021 Ford Bronco Photographed Uncamouflaged at Michigan Assembly Plant2021 Ford Bronco Photographed Uncamouflaged at Michigan Assembly PlantExperimental 2021 Ford Bronco PrototypeExperimental 2021 Ford Bronco Prototype2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R
Thankfully, social media has come with an answer from Ford themselves. July 13th, right after the unveiling event, is when prospective customers will be able to put down a reservation deposit. Being a member of the Ford Iconslineup, the Bronco is likely to follow in the footsteps of the Mustang Mach-E.

The all-electric crossover can be reserved with a $500 refundable deposit, which isn’t an actual order and doesn’t guarantee delivery. Canceling the reservation takes up to 10 business days to credit the deposit back.

As it’s also the case with the Mustang Mach-E, Bronco reservees need to understand that the purchase agreement shall be between them and the dealer instead of the Ford Motor Company. It reams to be seen, however, if the “up to two reservations per account” rule is applied to the Bronco as well.

Moving on to the lesser of the two off-road utility vehicles, the Bronco Sport can be ordered from July and deliveries are scheduled to start in November 2020. As a reminder, both models are exclusive to America for the time being and Ford hasn’t announced any plans for importing them anywhere else.

The compact crossover will be manufactured in Louisville, Kentucky while the mid-size SUV with body-on-frame underpinnings from the Ranger pickup will be made in Wayne, Michigan. Both plants have been temporarily shuttered over the ongoing pandemic, but they’re back online at the time of reporting.

As far as the oily bits are concerned, the baby off-roader will be offered with a three-cylinder turbo as standard and a four-cylinder turbo as an extra while AWD is standard across the range. The mid-size Bronco, on the other hand, kicks off with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost. At least one twin-turbo V6 is in the pipeline, and an electrified option has been confirmed too.
 

Like we said earlier! Reservations will be open ASAP and they will be fulfilled first! They will be online and you will...

Posted by Juggernaut Performance on Monday, June 29, 2020
2021 Ford Bronco reservation Ford Bronco V6 Ford off-road SUV
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day