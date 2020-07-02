autoevolution
Ford Puma "Raptor" Rendering Looks Silly, Thankfully It Won't Happen

Not to be confused with the front-wheel-drive coupe from the late 1990s, the Puma has been resurrected last year as a Euro-only model. Manufactured in Romania on Fiesta underpinnings, the subcompact crossover checks more boxes than the EcoSport thanks to more legroom for the rear passengers and a cavernous trunk.
Even under the hood, the Blue Oval has worked its magic with a mild-hybrid version of the 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbo engine. Don’t, however, expect blistering performance from the powerplant known as the Fox.

Corner carving will be the specialty of the Puma ST, which has been recently spied completely uncamouflaged in Spain. Like the Fiesta ST, the newcomer will level up to a 1.5-liter engine with forced induction and three cylinders as well. Considering that the Nissan Juke in NISMO flavor isn’t likely to return and Hyundai is developing the Kona N, Ford Performance is onto something indeed.

What about a proper off-road specification, though? The Puma “Raptor” envisioned by Kleber Silva has no chances of happening, not with those mud-terrain tires and ridiculous lift kit it doesn’t. On the other hand, the F O R D front grille and oversized plastic cladding on the wheel arches don’t look half bad.

There are two reasons Ford of Europe has not made a business case for the Raptorized crossover, starting with the underpinnings. A front-wheel-drive platform from the Fiesta is hardly capable off the beaten path, and the Puma isn’t available with all-wheel drive either. More importantly, mods as costly as those found on the Ranger Raptor would make the small-sided crossover too expensive.

Priced at 20,900 euros in Romania, the Puma is more expensive than the EcoSport, Fiesta Active, and even the Focus. The Raptor would be costlier than the ST as well, and the European Union is a price-driven market for new cars.

Subcompact sales are also dwindling in the Old Continent, and the Fiesta is a great example of this trend. From more than 300,000 units in 2016 – when it was the second most-popular nameplate in Europe - the lil’ hatchback sold 228,183 examples last year, finishing 2019 in fourth place in the rankings.
