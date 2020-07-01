2021 Ford F-150 Redesigned to Look Less Like a GMC and More Like a Super Duty

For the fourteenth generation of the F-Series, the Ford Motor Company took the most sensible approach to the exterior redesign. A little nip and tuck here, some chrome garnish there, new wheels, you know the drill. However, the signature lighting is too similar to the GMC Sierra 1500.
This is where Marouane Bembli – a.k.a. The Sketch Monkey – enters the scene. According to the automotive redesigns expert, the front end is where the F-150 needs the most attention. He’s not referring to the countless grille options, but the headlights. In his own words, the pixel artist has come up with “a proper F-Series truck” thanks to the magic of Photoshop.
Before getting down to business, Marouane highlights that the outgoing F-150 is “a very handsome-looking truck.” As for the 2021 model year, the angle of the LED signature lighting obviously needs to be changed.
After giving the LEDs a 90-degree angle and a few adjustments to the front bumper and fenders, The Sketch Monkey then proceeded to change the fancy wheels of the Limited trim level with aftermarket units and chunky rubber shoes. A lift kit has also been added – although virtually – giving the F-150 a different visual identity from the stock spec. Not a bad redesign at all!
Though there are differences, the restyled LED signatures bring the all-new truck closer to the F-Series Super Duty line of big rigs. The pixel work also makes us wonder what Ford has in the pipeline for the mid-cycle revamp.
We’ll have to wait a long time to find out, though. The thirteenth generation rolled out in 2014 for the 2015 model year, then the visual update followed for 2018. In other words, 2023 for the 2024 model year is when Ford will perform some visual enhancements to the fourteenth generation.
The half-ton workhorse will arrive at U.S. dealerships in the fall, and at the time of reporting, there's no information available regarding the starting price. What we do know, however, is that the hybrid EcoBoost V6 - called PowerBoost - is the most potent engine option in the segment. At least until the Ram TRX comes along with Hellcat levels of suck-squeeze-bang-blow.
