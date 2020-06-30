Modern Chrysler Aspen Rendered as the SUV Chrysler Absolutely Needs

Harvard Study Says Air Pollution Really Kills, Water Is Wet

If you take a look at the Chrysler lineup in the United States, you will be baffled to find three minivans listed as three distinct vehicles along with the 300 sedan . In truth, the luxury automaker has two models to offer. 14 photos SUV -driven times.



This is a peculiar situation for Chrysler, one that is particularly hard to explain or understand. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has plenty of crossovers and utility vehicles on offer, yet the luxury brand misses out on this body style. Adding insult to injury, the Aspen used to be a rebadged Dodge Durango.



Produced from the 2007 to 2009 model year and discontinued over sluggish sales, the truck-based SUV was available in only one trim – the Limited - featuring seating for eight people, RWD, and optional four-wheel drive. When Dodge introduced the third generation of the Durango, Chrysler didn’t join the party although the mid-size SUV is selling rather well.



Having given a context to Chrysler’s lack of foresight, design artist



Be it a front- or rear-wheel-drive platform, a modernized Aspen would help Chrysler financially by attracting new customers to the brand. A seven-seat configuration would also be interesting, pitting the Aspen against the likes of the Acura MDX, GMC Acadia, and Infiniti QX60. On the other hand, a three-row configuration for the mid-size utility vehicle also means that the newcomer would cannibalize the Pacifica and Voyager.



Speaking of minivans, have you heard that Dodge pulled the plug on the



To understand how bad Chrysler is doing these days, we need to look back at the Capital Markets Day presentation from 2018. The Jeep, Maserati, Ram, and Alfa Romeo brands rolled out product plans spanning until 2022, yet Chrysler was left out with no explanation whatsoever.



