New Volkswagen Arteon R Shooting Brake Gets Three-Door Digital Makeover

The Arteon has a curious origin story. Originally marketed as Passat CC – with the two Cs standing for Comfort Coupe – the executive sedan was then renamed CC because Volkswagen didn’t want the public to associate this model with the Passat. Then the German automaker changed its mind again, switching to Arteon in a bid to move upmarket.
In production since 2017, the sloping fastback enters the 2021 model year with a shooting brake option. Volkswagen refers to it as such, but frankly speaking, it's not exactly correct.
Remember how shooting brakes from the ‘60s and ‘70s were, pretty much all of them with two doors and a hatch? It’s Mercedes-Benz who started the five-door craze with the CLS in the early 2010s, then the CLA and the GT 4-Door Coupe which actually has five doors. Porsche has joined the party as well with the Panamera Sport Turismo, and sooner rather than later, the Taycan will be treated to this body style.
Knowing the history of shooting brakes, pixel artist X-Tomi Design decided to render the Arteon wagon with two fewer doors. Imagined in R specification, the elongated driver and passenger doors along with the tweaked greenhouse make this fellow here truly desirable.
Looks, however, aren’t everything. If there was a market for two-/three-door wagons, you can bet your two cents that Volkswagen would have seized the opportunity. And the three-pointed star. And Porsche for that matter. The truth of the matter is, customers expect a fair bit of practicality from modern cars, hence the transition to five doors.
The closest we came to a correct interpretation of the shooting brake in recent years is the ultra-limited Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake. Previewed by a concept at the 2016 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the Anglo-Italian work of automotive art sold out in 2018 even though the starting price is rumored at 650,000 pounds sterling. Along with the Coupe, Volante, and Speedster, the Vanquish Zagato family numbers 325 units.
Remember how shooting brakes from the ‘60s and ‘70s were, pretty much all of them with two doors and a hatch? It’s Mercedes-Benz who started the five-door craze with the CLS in the early 2010s, then the CLA and the GT 4-Door Coupe which actually has five doors. Porsche has joined the party as well with the Panamera Sport Turismo, and sooner rather than later, the Taycan will be treated to this body style.
Knowing the history of shooting brakes, pixel artist X-Tomi Design decided to render the Arteon wagon with two fewer doors. Imagined in R specification, the elongated driver and passenger doors along with the tweaked greenhouse make this fellow here truly desirable.
Looks, however, aren’t everything. If there was a market for two-/three-door wagons, you can bet your two cents that Volkswagen would have seized the opportunity. And the three-pointed star. And Porsche for that matter. The truth of the matter is, customers expect a fair bit of practicality from modern cars, hence the transition to five doors.
The closest we came to a correct interpretation of the shooting brake in recent years is the ultra-limited Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake. Previewed by a concept at the 2016 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the Anglo-Italian work of automotive art sold out in 2018 even though the starting price is rumored at 650,000 pounds sterling. Along with the Coupe, Volante, and Speedster, the Vanquish Zagato family numbers 325 units.