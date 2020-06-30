Modern Opel Manta Design Study Looks Sporty, New Model Sadly Won't Happen

Not including the Movano commercial vehicle, Opel doesn’t have a rear-wheel-drive model in the lineup. The Omega sedan and station wagon used to, but both were indirectly succeeded by the Vectra, Signum, and the outgoing Insignia.
Even when it comes to sporty Opels, the German automaker can’t do better than the GS Line and GSi. Why did RWD disappear from the lineup, though?
The most obvious answer to that question is General Motors. Under the American mothership, Opel was forced out of rear-wheel-drive vehicles in order to cut down development and production costs while improving emissions and fuel economy. If you look at General Motors in the U.S., especially core brand Chevrolet, you will notice that the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit has cut back on RWD passenger cars as well.
In and of itself, you can’t help but feel sorry for Opel. One of the most fun-to-drive models from the German automaker is the long-running Manta, produced over two generations from 1970 to 1988 in two body styles and exclusively with rear-wheel drive.
Also proven on rally stages, the Manta has no chances of coming back even with the financial help and in-group synergies of PSA. The German automaker from Russelsheim, however, could very well utilize a front-wheel-drive platform for a modern revival.
Featuring a similar footprint to the second generation of the Peugeot 508, the three-door liftback rendering by Jose Antonio Aranda is one possible outcome for the all-new Manta if Opel was actually interested in bringing it back. The front end is loosely inspired by the all-new Mokka, the side has a period-correct design yet contemporary garnish, and short rear deck adds some sportiness to the mix.
Were it based on the Peugeot sedan, the all-new Manta would be offered with 1.5-, 1.6-, and 2.0-liter engines coupled to either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic. The plug-in hybrid powertrain from the 508 Sport Engineered concept would have been the most obvious choice for the German coupe, packing 400 PS (395 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque.
Moving forward, Opel has no plans of going back to its sporting roots. The next Insignia, for example, is highly likely to become a crossover in 2022 according to Stephen Norman, managing director of Vauxhall.
The most obvious answer to that question is General Motors. Under the American mothership, Opel was forced out of rear-wheel-drive vehicles in order to cut down development and production costs while improving emissions and fuel economy. If you look at General Motors in the U.S., especially core brand Chevrolet, you will notice that the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit has cut back on RWD passenger cars as well.
In and of itself, you can’t help but feel sorry for Opel. One of the most fun-to-drive models from the German automaker is the long-running Manta, produced over two generations from 1970 to 1988 in two body styles and exclusively with rear-wheel drive.
Also proven on rally stages, the Manta has no chances of coming back even with the financial help and in-group synergies of PSA. The German automaker from Russelsheim, however, could very well utilize a front-wheel-drive platform for a modern revival.
Featuring a similar footprint to the second generation of the Peugeot 508, the three-door liftback rendering by Jose Antonio Aranda is one possible outcome for the all-new Manta if Opel was actually interested in bringing it back. The front end is loosely inspired by the all-new Mokka, the side has a period-correct design yet contemporary garnish, and short rear deck adds some sportiness to the mix.
Were it based on the Peugeot sedan, the all-new Manta would be offered with 1.5-, 1.6-, and 2.0-liter engines coupled to either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic. The plug-in hybrid powertrain from the 508 Sport Engineered concept would have been the most obvious choice for the German coupe, packing 400 PS (395 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque.
Moving forward, Opel has no plans of going back to its sporting roots. The next Insignia, for example, is highly likely to become a crossover in 2022 according to Stephen Norman, managing director of Vauxhall.