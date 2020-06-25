2021 Ram TRX Promises To Raise Hell, Video Teaser Confirms Hellcat V8 Engine

The truck wars are heating up, alright! Days after Ford promised the most powerful light-duty pickup in the guise of the F-150 – which debuts today – Ram could not let this pass sitting idly. Published on Facebook and on the manufacturer’s U.S. website, the video teaser of the TRX is both mysterious and not mysterious.
“It’s not a mirage,” said Ram about the Rebel-based truck, and it’s coming “late summer” as a 2021 model. Last time we’ve heard, production will start in the fall and the first Helltrucks may arrive at dealers before Christmas.
Helltruck is nothing more than a nickname, referencing the Hellcat supercharged HEMI V8 of the dune basher. TRX is a tongue-in-cheek choice for the off-road truck because a T-Rex is more ferocious than a Velociraptor as far as dinosaurs are concerned. Lest we forget, the F-150 Raptor and Ranger Raptor have paved the way for Ram’s halo workhorse.
Looking at the bigger picture, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has tapped into a niche the Ford Motor Company doesn’t compete in. The full-size Raptor comes with a V6 and two turbos while the TRX levels up to eight cylinders and supercharging.
In all likelihood, the output ratings of the Helltruck will be similar to the Trackhawk. The most potent Jeep out there cranks out 707 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque, translating to 717 PS and 875 Nm in the metric system. Ram, therefore, intends to raise the bar like no other off-road pickup truck before it.
How can Ford actually compete with the TRX, though? Simply put, it won’t. The F-150 EV or whatever it will be called isn’t known to feature a Raptor version, and we don’t have confirmation about a four-motor powertrain option either. Still, all-electric propulsion is more plausible for the fourteenth generation of the F-150 than the Predator supercharged V8 engine from the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.
Regarding the starting price, there’s no simple answer to this topic. Ram could either encroach on the Blue Oval by pricing the TRX curiously close to the Raptor or it can overprice it because of the truck’s more desirable hardware.
As a brief refresher, Ford is asking $53,455 before destination charge for the off-road model. Opting for the SuperCrew cabin – which will be the only one available for 2021 - and 802A Luxury equipment group brings the price to $69,055 including freight.
