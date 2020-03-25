New Ram 1500 Rebel TRX To Get Adaptive Suspension, Adjustable Electric Steering

When Ram presented the 1500 Rebel TRX Concept in 2016, the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles truck brand suggested us to “get ready for the next off-road king.” Spy photos of a pre-production prototype appear to confirm that claim, showing a Hellcat-engined pickup truck that looks intimidating when compared to the Ford F-150 Raptor. But there’s something we didn’t know until the T-Rex until today…

41 photos