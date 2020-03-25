New Ram 1500 Rebel TRX To Get Adaptive Suspension, Adjustable Electric Steering

When Ram presented the 1500 Rebel TRX Concept in 2016, the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles truck brand suggested us to “get ready for the next off-road king.” Spy photos of a pre-production prototype appear to confirm that claim, showing a Hellcat-engined pickup truck that looks intimidating when compared to the Ford F-150 Raptor. But there’s something we didn’t know until the T-Rex until today…
Allpar reports “adaptive suspension and adjustable steering,” two features we know from the Hellcat twins and Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk. What isn’t certain for the time being is the type of suspension. The T-Rex could get upgraded air suspension, but ideally, electric dampers should be on the menu.
Electric power steering with adjustable stiffness and feedback isn’t exactly impossible either. Given the size and weight of the half-ton truck, as well as the 707-horsepower and 650-lb.ft. blunderbuss under the hood, electric steering is a must-have.
Approved for production by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and developed with the help of a Detroit-based company, the 1500 Rebel TRX features two exhaust outlets, lots of underbody protection, and Goodyear Wrangler rubber to bring the point home. Hood scoop-mounted marker lights are also featured, and they aren’t there for show.
The U.S. government mandates truck manufacturers to equip vehicles as wide as the F-150 Raptor and 1500 Rebel TRX with them. To the point, those marker lights have to be mounted “as high as practicable” if the vehicle is wider than 80 inches. The lamps in the center are identification lamps while the lamps at the edges of the fenders are called clearance lamps. Ford’s off-road truck, for example, is 86.3 inches wide.
Based on a Drive For Design flyer, the Ram 1500 Rebel TRX will stay true to the concept from four years ago. In addition to hood vents and fender flares, the design department has also made a case for tow hooks. The interior shouldn’t differ too much from the high-spec Rams we get for the 2020 model year, but we have a sneakin’ suspicion that Hellcat and Trackhawk motifs will be added to the mix.
