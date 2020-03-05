Ram Updates ProMaster With Standard Crosswind Assist, New Safety Options

Known as the Fiat Ducato in Europe, the Ram ProMaster entered service in North America in October 2013 as Fiat Chrysler’s large van of choice. Manufactured in Mexico, the ProMaster gets a little better for the 2021 model year in this pickup truck-driven market.
Revealed at The Work Truck Show in Indianapolis, the 2021 ProMaster adds Crosswind Assist as standard equipment. The software-based system ensures the vehicle is true and stable in windy conditions, exacerbated when driving on the motorway at high speed.
As for optional extras, previously unavailable features such as Blind Spot with Cross Path and Forward Collision Warning with Emergency Brake Assist can be specified. The former system is available on cargo vans, enhancing safety by avoiding blind-spot collisions. The latter system is designed to partially brake the van in order to mitigate a collision, increasing the driver’s time to react and reducing liability exposure.
Another newity for the 2021 model year comes in the guise of ambient and courtesy lights. Available in no fewer than 18 different wheelbase and roof height configurations, the ProMaster relies on the Pentastar V6 we know from other FCA products like the Ram 1500.
A six-speed automatic transmission drives the front wheels with best-in-class V6 power. Other segment-leading accolades include the standard interior cargo height, load-floor height, cargo width between the wheel wells, maximum cargo width, as well as the turning radius. Pricing for the updated van will be confirmed closer to the on-sale date this summer.
In the meantime, we can only speculate that Fiat Chrysler will add a few hundred bucks to the starting price in order to offset the addition of Crosswind Assist as standard. The 2020 model year kicks off at $30,145 for the cutaway with the 136-inch wheelbase option.
At the other end of the spectrum, the 3500 cargo van with the high roof and 159-inch wheelbase starts at $40,995 while the 3500 window van with the high roof and 159-inch wheelbase is $40,845 excluding destination charge.
