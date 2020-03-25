Ford Recalls 250,000 Cars Because Doors Could Open on the Go

Compared to the same period of years past, the first three months of 2020 have been relatively quiet when it comes to the number of recalls announced by American carmakers. As if on queue, as the world shifted its attention to more pressing matters, most of the massive recall announcements of last year ceased, at least until this week.
Ford, one the most active in the field of recalls in 2019, announced on March 25 one of its biggest such actions this year, involving more than a quarter of a million cars from the Ford Fiesta, Ford Fusion, and Lincoln MKZ families.
As per Ford, a part of the door latch in these vehicles is susceptible to crackling and failure, especially in areas with high exterior temperatures. The failure leads in the first instance to the door not being able to close completely, and in more severe cases, especially after owners try to fix the issue themselves, it can unlatch and increase the risk of a crash and injury by opening when the car is in motion.
Ford says the affected vehicles are Fiestas manufactured in 2013 and 2014 at the Cuautitlán Stamping and Assembly Plant, Fusions made at Flat Rock Assembly Plant and Hermosillo Assembly Plant between 2013 and 2015, and MKZs put together at Hermosillo Assembly Plant in 2013 through 2015.
The carmaker says it is not aware of any incidents related to this condition, but to be on the safe side it would send owners to have their cars fixed by replacing the door latches. The recall number for this action is 20S15.
Separately, the Blue Oval is recalling over 50,000 cars in Canada only due to a valve inside the hydraulic control unit that may stick open, an incident that could result in extended brake pedal travel and an increased risk of a crash.
Full details on all of Ford’s recently announced recalls can be found in the press release section below.
