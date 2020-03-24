2021 Ram 1500 Rebel TRX Spied With Goodyear Wrangler Off-Road Tires, Looks Big

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has something in the pipeline for pickup enthusiasts and off-road warriors, namely the Rebel TRX. Based on the half-ton Ram truck, the newcomer looks just as impressive on the outside as the engine bay is on the inside.
Clad in camouflage from the roof to the lower edges of the doors, the 1500 Rebel TRX exhibits underbody protection designed to protect the radiator, exhaust system, and a few more parts from the adversities of the trail. The higher ground clearance comes courtesy of the off-road suspension system that looks pretty serious both at the front and rear axle, and yes, Ram decided on Goodyear off-road tires from the Wrangler family.
The carparazzi told us the camo-clad prototype “made a loud V8 roar upon acceleration,” confirming the HEMI V8 hiding under the hood. The 6.2-liter supercharged blunderbuss is expected to develop 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque at the crankshaft, the same output ratings as the Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk from Jeep.
A bulging hood and “swollen” fenders bring the point home, making the Rebel TRX a viable contender to the Ford F-150 Raptor. The Blue Oval makes do with the high-output version of the EcoBoost V6, and between you and me – and everybody else – the six-cylinder engine doesn’t hold a candle to the aural pleasure of the Hellcat.
Just like the Jeep and Hellcat twins from Dodge, the Rebel TRX will send the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the wheels with the help of an eight-speed transmission from ZF that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles refers to as the Torqueflite. 8HP95 is the codename of the tranny in the Trackhawk, which is rated at up to 664 pound-feet of torque.
Look forward to Ram’s reveal of the half-ton Rebel TRX sometime in the second half of the year for the 2021 model year. It’s still a mystery when the first units will arrive at U.S. dealerships, and pricing is also unknown at the time of writing. Nevertheless, you can bet your two bucks on a higher starting price than the F-150 Raptor.
