FCA Outsourced Ram Rebel TRX Development To “Detroit Company”

At the Capital Markets Day 2018, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles confirmed two Ram products for the near future. One of them is the return of the Dakota, a mid-size pickup truck discontinued by Dodge in 2011. The other? That would be the Rebel TRX, an all-terrain workhorse with the supercharged HEMI V8 engine from the Challenger SRT Hellcat. 25 photos



ARB Air Lockers on both ends, six and eight lug nuts for the front and rear wheels, and “more than capable of going sideways at 25 miles per hour” are a handful of other highlights worth waiting for. On that note, don’t forget the Rebel TRX Concept (pictured in the photo gallery) can't do better than 575 horsepower. The Numerous rumors and reports about the Rebel TRX are floating on the Internet, but this time around, details were offered about the development of the full-size pickup truck. Motor1.com got “a phone call from an anonymous source” who “had spent some time with a test mule.”The anonymous caller started out by explaining “the test mules were built by a Detroit company whose website boasts vehicle prototyping & testing capabilities among its numerous engineering services.” Surprising as it sounds, Fiat Chrysler isn’t a stranger to outsourcing. On the other hand, there’s no telling if the source speaks the truth or talks rubbish in order to raise the hype surrounding the Ford F-150 Raptor -rivaling workhorse. Motor1.com doesn’t reveal the company’s name, thickening the plot once again. The source mentions that 40 examples of the breed were built, 30 painted in black and 10 finished in white. All of these test mules are based on the half-ton Ram that starts at $31,795 in the United States of America.“One is said to have been fitted with a Demon engine,” and the remaining trucks “were built with Hellcat engines backed up by 10-speed automatic transmissions.” A traditional shifter, not a rotary-style gear selector, is also specified. A ram-air induction system is supposed to keep the 6.2-liter engine cool, and as far as suspension is concerned, dual Bilstein shock absorbers at each corner should suffice out on the trail.ARB Air Lockers on both ends, six and eight lug nuts for the front and rear wheels, and “more than capable of going sideways at 25 miles per hour” are a handful of other highlights worth waiting for. On that note, don’t forget the Rebel TRX Concept (pictured in the photo gallery) can't do better than 575 horsepower. The Rebel TR could join the range with the 7.0-liter Banshee naturally aspirated V8 that FCA has yet to launch.