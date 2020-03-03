Just in Time for Spring, Ram Launches Snowplow Package for the 1500

Have you ever been caught off guard by an early-spring, late-to-the-party snow storm? Fret not, as of this year that will never happen again, at least if you are a Ram 1500 owner.
With the Geneva Motor Show not capturing all of our attention this time of year as it usually did, more specialized events have popped into the spotlight. Like the Work Truck Show organized by the American National Truck Equipment Association in Indianapolis, Indiana.
It is there that Ram introduced the so-called Snow Plow Prep package, a series of hardware upgrades meant to make installing and using a snowplow easier on Ram 1500 models. After all, what good is owning the most powerful half-ton diesel pickup in U.S. if you can’t use it to move mountains of snow?
The package includes a 220-amp alternator, wiring for snowplow and a rear power-sliding window with defroster. It also requires the active air dam to be removed to make way for the plow mounts. And speaking about that, the snowplow and the controller for it are not included in this package, which has been priced by Ram at $195.
Even with the plow itself does not come with this package, Ram’s idea should be enough for customers to swarm dealerships and order one, hopes Reid Bigland, head of Ram Brand.
“As part of Ram’s commitment to continuous improvement within the segment, we now offer a Snow Plow Prep package for Ram 1500 customers.”
“Ram has taken a larger presence in the commercial vehicle market and this offering is the latest expansion of our hardworking trucks.”
Ram says the new package the fits the 1500 Tradesman, Big Horn and Laramie 4x4 models that come equipped with both the two variants of the 5.7-liter HEMI V8s, and the smaller 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6. The package for these pickups should become available to order later this year.
