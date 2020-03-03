SpaceX Starship Implodes During Test, Musk Hints Flex Tape Might Fix It

More on this:

2021 BAC Mono Gen 2 Switches to Ford's 2.3-Liter EcoBoost Turbo Engine

The Briggs Automotive Company set up shop in 2009 with the purpose of designing and delivering one of the most no-nonsense sports cars ever made. Mono is the name of the lightweight thriller, introduced in 2011 and discontinued this year with a Bjork-inspired special edition limited to three examples of the breed. 37 photos



As opposed to the Cosworth Duratec engine it had before, the Mono switches to the EcoBoost with the same displacement of 2.3 liters. Turbocharging translates to more suck-squeeze-bang-blow, namely 332 horsepower (we’re not sure if it’s metric or imperial) and “in excess of” 400 Nm (295 pound-feet) of torque.



Also described as a “one-of-a-kind supercar” even though lightweight sports cars are nothing new, the Mono Gen 2 tips the scales at 570 kilograms (1,257 pounds). For reference, road-legal Caterham Seven models such as the 270 and 620 weigh in at 540 and 610 kilograms, respectively. At 582 horsepower per tonne, the BAC has the upper hand over the Seven 620 in terms of power-to-weight ratio.



Inspired by the Mono R from the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019, the Mono Gen 2 carries over the centrally-mounted headlights. Twin-strut wing mirrors, a narrower tail integrating the LED combination, fog, and reverse lights, and a carbon-fiber sports steering wheel are also worthy of highlighting.



Developed in collaboration with Autodesk, the generative-design wheels tip the scales at 2.2 kilograms each. Graphene-enhanced carbon fiber is utilized throughout the car, improving the structural properties of the panels while keeping the weight down as much as possible without compromising thermal performance.



More than 40 components are 3D printed, including the mirror housings and engine’s inlet. Two-way adjustable dampers from Ohlins and Pirelli Trofeo R high-performance tires come as standard, helping the car negotiate the twisties like it’s on rails.



