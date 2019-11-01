autoevolution
 

2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel V6 4x4 Rated 29 MPG Highway, Actually Achieves 25 MPG

If you head onto the U.S. Department of Energy website and search for the 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel V6 with 4x4, you’ll find a combined rating of 24 miles to the gallon as a result of 21 in the city and 29 out on the highway. Over the course of 75 miles of highway driving, Car & Driver couldn’t do better than 25 miles to the gallon despite the trick air suspension.
The Limited trim level with air springs is lowered by 0.6 inches at speeds above 50 miles per hour, and looking at the big picture, the results aren’t exactly surprising. What is curious is that the Rebel 1500 EcoDiesel off-road pickup truck returned 24 miles to the gallon in the same conditions.

What about this discrepancy, you might be asking? Even though the two Rams feature similar rear-axle gearing (3.92:1) and eight speeds, the Limited has smaller tires than the Rebel. This means the final-drive ratio of the Limited is effectively lower, translating to 7.7 seconds to 60 miles per hour as opposed to 8.2 for the Rebel 1500 with the EcoDiesel V6 engine.

On the quarter-mile run, the Limited also outperforms the Rebel at 15.9 seconds and 85 miles per hour as opposed to 16.2 seconds and 83 miles per hour. As for Car & Driver’s verdict on the six-cylinder turbo diesel, “this is clearly the best Ram EcoDiesel ever. Overall, this new wave of diesel-powered half-tons is a compelling option for full-size pickup buyers.”

Heading onto the U.S. configurator, the Ram Tradesman Quad Cab 2WD with the EcoDiesel V6 starts at $36,890 plus $1,695 destination. The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Double Cab 2WD and Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 2WD with the Duramax inline-six engine and Power Stroke V6 retail at $44,540 and $45,065, respectively.

The aggressive pricing strategy of the Ram 1500 favors the EcoDiesel V6, but on the other hand, General Motors and the Blue Oval offer more equipment and convenience as standard. In other words, the segment is as competitive as ever despite the negligible demand for diesel trucks.
