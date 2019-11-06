Lister Makes Better Jaguars than Jaguar

2020 Ram 1500 Honors United States Armed Forces With “Built to Serve Edition”

Ram Trucks has introduced yet another special edition of its half-ton pickup, honoring no fewer than five service branches of the United States Armed Forces. Two colors represent each branch, and the military-inspired cabin design certainly brings the point home. 13 photos



The remaining color options will spawn 1,000 units each, and the palette consists of Gator, Diamond Black, Ceramic Gray, Patriot Blue, Anvil, Billet Silver, Tank, and Flame Red. From an aesthetic standpoint, the exterior of these trucks stands out thanks to 20-inch aluminum wheels finished in Technical Gray, body-color wheel flares, an all-black grille and lighting bezels, bumpers, side steps, and a pair of four-inch exhaust tips.



Opening the door of the Built to Serve Edition reveals corresponding color stitching. These include Core Green, Orange, Light Frost, Light Ambassador Blue, and Light Diesel Gray. Military pride is displayed throughout the cabin thanks to embroidered velcro panels on the front seats and inboard shoulder panel.



Customers can apply patches on the velcro to personalize their trucks, and if that wasn’t enough, the seat-back panels are covered with PALS/MOLLE webbing. An instrument panel badge that reads Built to Serve is also included, along with all-weather rubber slush mats, Black Onyx Chrome trim, and lockable console storage.



Available on all body styles and powertrains of the 2020



