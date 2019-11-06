autoevolution
 

2020 Ram 1500 Honors United States Armed Forces With “Built to Serve Edition”

6 Nov 2019, 17:10 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Ram Trucks has introduced yet another special edition of its half-ton pickup, honoring no fewer than five service branches of the United States Armed Forces. Two colors represent each branch, and the military-inspired cabin design certainly brings the point home.
13 photos
2020 Ram 1500 “Built to Serve Edition”2020 Ram 1500 “Built to Serve Edition”2020 Ram 1500 “Built to Serve Edition”2020 Ram 1500 “Built to Serve Edition”2020 Ram 1500 “Built to Serve Edition”2020 Ram 1500 “Built to Serve Edition”2020 Ram 1500 “Built to Serve Edition”2020 Ram 1500 “Built to Serve Edition”2020 Ram 1500 “Built to Serve Edition”2020 Ram 1500 “Built to Serve Edition”2020 Ram 1500 “Built to Serve Edition”2020 Ram 1500 “Built to Serve Edition”
“For Ram truck owners - whether military or civilian - ‘Built to Serve’ is a maxim that they can be proud to stand behind,” said chief executive officer Reid Bigland. No more than 9,000 examples of the breed will be available for purchase, and the rarest of the lot are the Spitfire and Bright White at 500 units each.

The remaining color options will spawn 1,000 units each, and the palette consists of Gator, Diamond Black, Ceramic Gray, Patriot Blue, Anvil, Billet Silver, Tank, and Flame Red. From an aesthetic standpoint, the exterior of these trucks stands out thanks to 20-inch aluminum wheels finished in Technical Gray, body-color wheel flares, an all-black grille and lighting bezels, bumpers, side steps, and a pair of four-inch exhaust tips.

Opening the door of the Built to Serve Edition reveals corresponding color stitching. These include Core Green, Orange, Light Frost, Light Ambassador Blue, and Light Diesel Gray. Military pride is displayed throughout the cabin thanks to embroidered velcro panels on the front seats and inboard shoulder panel.

Customers can apply patches on the velcro to personalize their trucks, and if that wasn’t enough, the seat-back panels are covered with PALS/MOLLE webbing. An instrument panel badge that reads Built to Serve is also included, along with all-weather rubber slush mats, Black Onyx Chrome trim, and lockable console storage.

Available on all body styles and powertrains of the 2020 Ram 1500 pickup, the Built to Serve Edition comes with skid plates, an electronic-locking rear axle, all-terrain tires, and two hooks. The suspension hasn’t been forgotten either, featuring off-road-calibrated, heavy-duty shock absorbers for both the front and rear axles.

2020 Ram 1500 Special Edition Ram 1500 pickup truck Ram
press release
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Lister Makes Better Jaguars than JaguarLister Makes Better Jaguars than Jaguar
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) V8 Powerhouse Rundown: Top 3 American V8s From the 1960s and 1970sV8 Powerhouse Rundown: Top 3 American V8s From the 1960s and 1970s
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Can Putin’s Aurus Senat Trump Other Presidential Sedans?Can Putin’s Aurus Senat Trump Other Presidential Sedans?
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S World's Fastest SUVs to Take on the AutobahnWorld's Fastest SUVs to Take on the Autobahn
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Pack Your Bags for Space Travel by 2025, You Will Be Staying at the Von BraunPack Your Bags for Space Travel by 2025, You Will Be Staying at the Von Braun
RAM Trucks models:
RAM Trucks 1500 Quad CabRAM Trucks 1500 Quad Cab Fullsize PickupRAM Trucks 1500 Crew CabRAM Trucks 1500 Crew Cab Fullsize PickupRAM Trucks 3500 Mega CabRAM Trucks 3500 Mega Cab Heavy Duty PickupRAM Trucks 3500 Crew CabRAM Trucks 3500 Crew Cab Heavy Duty PickupRAM Trucks 3500 Regular CabRAM Trucks 3500 Regular Cab Heavy Duty PickupAll RAM Trucks models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day