2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition Is a Luxury Pickup for Texas & Friends

Every time it feels the need to give its customer base an extra nudge in the right direction, Ram is pulling a trick out of its hat and comes up with some type of exclusive equipment line. This spring, that gimmick is called the Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition.
Based on the popular 1500, this version is to become a new luxury trim dedicated exclusively to customers in Texas and the surrounding states. And by new trim, we mean there are no technical enhancements, just visual and comfort ones.
On the exterior, the pickup sets itself apart from the crowd through body-colored bumpers, mirrors and grille, chrome inserts on the tow hooks, grille inserts, body side moldings, and polished 20-inch wheels. Inside, the luxury continues with the addition of several upgrades, including the fitting of a heavy-duty Mopar locking console. Either bench or buckets seats can be installed upon request, but the Mopar console only comes with the bucket option.
From a technology standpoint, the pickup comes with Uconnect 4C with a 12-inch touchscreen, dual-pane panoramic sunroof and electronic trailer brake control, among others.
Ram says this version of the 1500 is available for all powertrain options, and in both Quad and Crew Cab configurations.
“For nearly 20 years, Ram has recognized that Texas and America’s Southwest are the center of the truck universe,” said in a statement Mike Koval, Ad Interim Head of Ram Brand, FCA - North America.
“Ram was the first manufacturer to offer a Texas-exclusive model and the Lone Star edition remains our most popular truck in Texas. Our new Ram Laramie Southwest Edition adds the segment’s best combination of performance, capability, luxury and technology.”
Ram plans to start selling the 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition in the second quarter of the year. Prices have been set to start at $45,380, to which one must add the $1,695 destination charge.
