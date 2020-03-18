Toyota Supra "Widebody Wrestler" Has All the Downforce

View this post on Instagram

Hello! still busy, i've got a few things to wrap up before i can make anything new, but still wanted to post something so i upgraded or downgraded the supra i did last year. #toyota #supra #widebody #racecar #racing #lowered #michelin #3d #model #maya #blender #photoshop #conceptart #digitalart #design

A post shared by Veer Design (@veerdesign) on Mar 18, 2020 at 6:53am PDT