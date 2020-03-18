Toyota Supra "Widebody Wrestler" Has All the Downforce

When does a widebody approach stop being a "kit" and become a part that's just as important as the body of the vehicle itself? This is the kind of question one has to ask when coming across a contraption as wild as the Mk IV Toyota Supra portrayed in the rendering that now occupies our screens.
The ex-generation Supra has had its fair share of racing versions, but the virtual portrait we have here might be the wildest one we've seen to date.
Every area of the vehicle aims to help the car stick to the road. And while you might expect this from both ends of the vehicle, I have to mention the wheels are included on the list.
We're looking at a Turbofan design, with this motorsport-derived solution sucking air from under the car, generating downforce and cooling the brakes in the process. There are few street cars who feature this sort of solution, with the most recent example having arrived earlier this month in the form of the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.
Oh, and the transformation of the vehicle touched its very layout. As such, this Supra appears to have left its front-engined nature behind, with its powerplant now sitting in the middle of the vehicle - while this isn't 100 percent clear, the exhaust tips protruding through the rear "window" is a solid hint towards the said change.
The pixel painting we have here doesn't allow us to check out the cabin of the Japanese machine. Nevertheless, we can see a roll cage adorning the interior, just in case the downforce adventure doesn't go as planned, for instance.
You should know that Veer Design is the digital label that brought us this eye candy, with the social media post below delivering two angles (make sure to use the swipe feature).
Hello! still busy, i've got a few things to wrap up before i can make anything new, but still wanted to post something so i upgraded or downgraded the supra i did last year. #toyota #supra #widebody #racecar #racing #lowered #michelin #3d #model #maya #blender #photoshop #conceptart #digitalart #design