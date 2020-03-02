Ram Rebel Does Tandem Drifting with BMW 3 Series, Slides Like a Champion

Toyota Supra "Fast And Blasphemous" Sports Paul Walker's R34 Nissan GT-R Livery

By now, any gear head with an Internet connection has probably seen a Toyota Supra build or rendering attempting to recreate the infamous Orange Mk IV the late Paul Walker hooned in the original Fast and Furious movie, with these projects being based on Mk IVs and Mk Vs alike. But what if somebody went crazy, mixing up the F&F ingredients? 3 photos



As such, we're looking at an all-custom ex-generation Supra (this is different to the one used in the movie, though - more on the widebody work soon) that has borrowed the best part of the silver-and-blue livery we met on the "undercover cop's" R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R.



This makes for a pretty interesting mix - while one might expect purists to point their finger at such a melange, the path taken by the franchise, which has diluted the automotive focus, means this independent pixel portrait should be anything but a priority when it comes to such concerns.



Returning to the widebody kit that has been digitally added to the Japanese machine, this is rather elaborate - body kits have come a long way since 2001, when the original F&F was released and this one is an example as good as any.



For instance, the vented hood makes sure that generous splitter doesn't dominate the front end. And if we look at the posterior of the beast, we'll notice the contrast between the rear wing, which looks quite similar to the one included in the official TRD (Toyota Racing Development) package and the monstrous diffuser, a piece that has "racecar" written all over it.



