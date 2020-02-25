Mk IV Toyota Supra Gets Amazing Cyberpunk Makeover

View this post on Instagram

Drift Demo at Killarney Raceway.. always enjoy participating in the stock car event. Unfortunately she got stage fright and doesn't wanna drift today. # and I think I need a shave H #speedhunters #speedandsound #driftallstars #drift #driftworks #failcrew #cvp #boostsa #FormulaD #supra #toyotasupra #2jz #formuladrift #tas2016 #streetoutlaws #mk4 #rocketbunnykit #libertywalk #veilsidefortune

A post shared by Noer - Pro Drift Athlete (@noerasmodien) on Oct 22, 2016 at 11:07am PDT