New Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Debuts, Has This Giant Carbon Wing

The Chiron Pur Sport looks like it's a Need For Speed tuning project with carbon textures and the HDR filter turned on. And that makes it quite awesome in our book. In fact, we're kind of glad that we can't check it out at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show yet, because photos probably wouldn't do it justice.The Pur Sport wears a giant 1.9-meter spoiler made from carbon fiber and has a number of other cool carbon aero revisions, like the front fascia with larger openings, a new horseshoe grille, new splitter and even new rockers.On the chassis side, the front springs are said to be 65% stiffer while the ones at the back are 33% stiffer. Meanwhile, the Aero wheels are not only really cool, but also 35 lbs (16kg) lighter and wrapped in Bugatti Sport Cup 2 R tires developed by Michelin, measuring 285/30 R20 at the front and 355/25 R21 at the rear. It's all done for the sake of improving driver enjoyment.Another stand-out feature is the exhaust mufflers, which were only possible to make thanks to 3D printing technology. And Bugatti also made changes to the interior. With some raw carbon and Alcantara everywhere, the cabin looks less like the luxury abode it used to be and more like the Lamborghini Superleggera.“We focussed particularly on the agility of the Chiron Pur Sport,” Frank Heyl, Bugatti’s head of exterior design, explains. “The vehicle generates more downforce at the rear axle while the large, front splitter, air inlets, wheel-arch vents featuring optimized air outlets and a reduced vehicle height strike a clean balance at the front.”