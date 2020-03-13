2020 Toyota Supra Pandem Widebody Gets Crazy Canards, Is a Downforce Monster

The 2020 Toyota Supra was basically born to be tuned, with the carmaker itself inviting aftermarket developers to work on the car. As such, there's absolutely no need to question the Mk V's aftermarket potential. Even so, let me just say that you know a machine is something special in the custom realm when you end up talking about one of its widebody kits receiving an extra.
To be more precise, we're looking at a Pandem widebody here. You might be familiar to the name, since both Pandem and Rocket Bunny are famous kits coming from Japanese developer Tra Kyoto.
The aftermarket developer has already released not one, but two kits for the 2020 Supra. Dubbed V1.0 and V1.5, these are separated by just enough bits. And we are now here to take a look at a pair of canards that can fit both aero packages.
While certain airflow manipulation packages come with a two canards on each side, the pack we have here only uses one for each side of the front apron. However, the elements we're talking about come in generous size.
And you'll be able to get a good taste of the fresh arrival thanks to the social media post at the bottom of the page. This brings us a quick walkaround in the form of pixel work.
While the Supra's tuner popularity will contiue to go up, I'll remind you that another key player entered the arena last month - GM has kicked off deliveries for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette.
And since the mid-engined 'Vette starts at $60,000 for the first model year, this is obviously a major hit, with aftermarket specialists having already started to work on the C8 Stingray. So far, we're only dealing with entry-level goodies, but, judging by the vawes of renderings that continue to hit us, big things are definitely coming.
