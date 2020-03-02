Ram Rebel Does Tandem Drifting with BMW 3 Series, Slides Like a Champion

Among others, this means its driver enjoys active benefits such as an extreme steering angle and a hydraulic handbrake, along with the confidence boost delivered by the presence of a roll cage and a cage protection the contents of the engine compartment.
Given the size and scale footptint difference between the slab of America and the German toy, this looks like a bit of a David vs. Goliath adventure - you'll find this slip angle stunt in the social media post at the bottom of the page.
It looks like the pair got together on a skidpad and while the wet surface does make it easier to maintain the slide, this tandem drifting adventure is still worthy of our attention.
For one, the Bimmer driver seems to do the heavier lifting, since, in this type of scenario, following is more difficult than leading. In fact, you can notice all the steering inputs coming for the gear head behind the wheel of the heavily modded 1990s machine.
Returning to the expected factory model mentioned in the intro, Ram could introduce the production version of the Rebel TRX Concept, which landed back in 2016, by the end of the year.
The output of the blown 6.2-liter HEMI powering the said concept was dialed down to 575 hp. And, despite that value sitting well below the 707-pony number we all wish for, it's still considerably above the 450 hp of the Ford F-150 Raptor (and if the future redesigned F-150 fights back, the delight will be complete).
