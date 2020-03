2021 Ram 1500 Rebel TRX VIN Plate Confirms Hellcat V8 Engine

Published by The Fast Lane Truck , the VIN plate in the featured photograph confirms the fury hiding under the hood. It’s worth highlighting the plate mentions the displacement of the twin-screw supercharger, boost pressure, horsepower rating, as well as “Designed by FCA in Auburn Hills, Michigan.”Well, that quote isn’t exactly accurate. A report from March 2019 from somebody “who had spent some time with a test mule” suggests that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles outsourced development to “a Detroit company whose website boasts vehicle prototyping and testing capabilities among its engineering services.”Even though it’s not 100-percent FCA in design, there’s no denying Ram will steal the limelight from the Ford F-150 Raptor in two obvious ways. First things first, a 6.2-liter HEMI V8 with a thumpin’ great supercharger is more to the liking of pickup truck enthusiasts than the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 with a twin-turbo setup.The intoxicating sound is complemented by the big-rig exterior design of the Ram 1500, spruced up with styling cues from the TRX concept from 2016 . Oh, and obviously enough, the hype train will favor Fiat Chrysler as well. There’s been talk about Ford developing a V8-engined special edition of the F-150 Raptor but nothing has come to light so far. In all likelihood, the limited-run model won’t happen.Speaking of the Ford Motor Company’s off-road brute, the starting price of the Raptor is $53,455 excluding destination charge. The Rebel kicks off at $47,990 for the 4x4 Crew Cab with the Pentastar V6 while the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 with eTorque costs an additional $1,695. Whichever way we crunch these numbers, it’s more than obvious the TRX will be a little more expensive than the Blue Oval’s half-ton dune basher.