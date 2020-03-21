2021 Ram 1500 Rebel TRX VIN Plate Confirms Hellcat V8 Engine

Introduced for the 2015 model year in the Challenger SRT Hellcat and Charger SRT Hellcat, the 6.2-liter HEMI supercharged V8 is nothing to scoff at. 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque come standard, and for the 2021 model year, the Ram 1500 Rebel TRX will combine this engine with a four-wheel-drive system.
Published by The Fast Lane Truck, the VIN plate in the featured photograph confirms the fury hiding under the hood. It’s worth highlighting the plate mentions the displacement of the twin-screw supercharger, boost pressure, horsepower rating, as well as “Designed by FCA in Auburn Hills, Michigan.”
Well, that quote isn’t exactly accurate. A report from March 2019 from somebody “who had spent some time with a test mule” suggests that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles outsourced development to “a Detroit company whose website boasts vehicle prototyping and testing capabilities among its engineering services.”
Even though it’s not 100-percent FCA in design, there’s no denying Ram will steal the limelight from the Ford F-150 Raptor in two obvious ways. First things first, a 6.2-liter HEMI V8 with a thumpin’ great supercharger is more to the liking of pickup truck enthusiasts than the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 with a twin-turbo setup.
The intoxicating sound is complemented by the big-rig exterior design of the Ram 1500, spruced up with styling cues from the TRX concept from 2016. Oh, and obviously enough, the hype train will favor Fiat Chrysler as well. There’s been talk about Ford developing a V8-engined special edition of the F-150 Raptor but nothing has come to light so far. In all likelihood, the limited-run model won’t happen.
Speaking of the Ford Motor Company’s off-road brute, the starting price of the Raptor is $53,455 excluding destination charge. The Rebel kicks off at $47,990 for the 4x4 Crew Cab with the Pentastar V6 while the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 with eTorque costs an additional $1,695. Whichever way we crunch these numbers, it’s more than obvious the TRX will be a little more expensive than the Blue Oval’s half-ton dune basher.
