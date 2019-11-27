autoevolution

Ram Recalls ProMaster Van Over Electrical Issue

Another week, another recall announced by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. This time around, more than 100,000 examples of the Ram ProMaster are called back over cooling fan fuses that may fail, translating to overheating conditions.
99,128 units are included in the recall in the United States, and additional vehicles include 8,025 in Canada plus 2,249 in Mexico. Limited to the 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 model years, the ProMaster with air conditioning isn’t at its first recall. Just to name a few of the previous campaigns, Ram found out that the seat backs may not stay upright, the fire extinguisher may be clogged, trailer brake lights may not illuminate, head restraints exceed measurements, TPMS may not locate the sensors, and many more.

This is what happens when Fiat thinks it’s a good idea to re-brand the Ducato as a Ram in the United States, and quality control is as dreadful as you’d expect from the Italo-American consortium. Affected customers of the most recent of recalls “will be notified when service becomes available,” and should they observe a warning light on the dashboard, FCA recommends to turn off the engine A.S.A.P.

While Ram isn’t aware of any related injuries or accidents, it should be underlined that no fix has been announced at the time of writing. With December just around the corner, chances are the first units will be fixed early next year.

Facelifted in 2018 for the 2019 model year, the commercial panel van starts at $30,245 excluding destination and handling. The 118 WB with the low-roof option is the entry-level configuration, packing 3.6 liters of Pentastar V6 and a six-speed automatic transmission for a GVW rating of 8,550 pounds. The 3500 window van with the high roof, 159 WB, and EXT specification is the most expensive at $40,945.

Chassis cabs are also available, making the ProMaster a capable workhorse with custom-made aftermarket beds for fleet operators. Ram even offers an A/C delete option, which subtracts $185 from the retail price of the ProMaster van.
