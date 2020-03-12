2021 Ram 1500 Rebel TRX Reportedly Approved for Production

It was September 2016 when Ram Trucks presented the 1500 Rebel TRX, a concept at that point in time. Not long after the grand reveal, reports started popping up in regards to a series-production model with the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 from the HEMI family. The Hellcat-powered 1500 Rebel TRX, however, is still nowhere to be seen while the aftermarket is much obliged to do the engine swap and suspension lift for the right amount of green dollar bills.
Back in January 2018, a press photo of the present-gen 1500 mirrored the Easter Egg that Dodge used to preview the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Seeing 7:07 on the infotainment system’s touchscreen is no coincidence, not when Ram themselves confirmed the 1500 Rebel TRX for series production by the end of the 2018 – 2022 product plan. Also worthy of mentioning, there are plans for a metric ton workhorse that would serve as the Dakota’s successor.
After learning that development of the TRX is also handled by third parties such as a Detroit-based company, the latest labor deal between the UAW and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles confirmed a $210 million investment in the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant. A part of that money will go into the “potential workforce increase of 200 related to the new TRX.” The document in question further mentions the launch of the Ramcat in calendar year 2020.
Ladies and gents, there’s no denying the 1500 Rebel TRX will arrive at dealerships for the 2021 model year if everything goes according to plan! Allpar.com is much obliged to offer a couple of key features about the long-anticipated truck, starting with the official approval for production that reportedly took place in October 2019. Now let’s get down to the underpinnings.
As opposed to the 575-horsepower concept, the real deal is expected with “700-plus horsepower.” 707 horsepower should be the most likely outcome, but don’t forget the supercharged V8 engine is capable of close to 800 horsepower in the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. Allpar.com also mentions “a towing package that includes the integrated trailer brake controller,” which means that Ram’s engineers may have modified the ECU to handle this chore as well as off-road driving.
“Our contacts confirmed that the production truck will stay true to the concept,” but it should be highlighted that the original was based on the previous generation of the 1500. Now called 1500 Classic, the older version of the half-tonner serves as Ram’s more affordable pickup and as an alternative to the mid-sized Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado, and Toyota Tacoma.
After learning that development of the TRX is also handled by third parties such as a Detroit-based company, the latest labor deal between the UAW and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles confirmed a $210 million investment in the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant. A part of that money will go into the “potential workforce increase of 200 related to the new TRX.” The document in question further mentions the launch of the Ramcat in calendar year 2020.
Ladies and gents, there’s no denying the 1500 Rebel TRX will arrive at dealerships for the 2021 model year if everything goes according to plan! Allpar.com is much obliged to offer a couple of key features about the long-anticipated truck, starting with the official approval for production that reportedly took place in October 2019. Now let’s get down to the underpinnings.
As opposed to the 575-horsepower concept, the real deal is expected with “700-plus horsepower.” 707 horsepower should be the most likely outcome, but don’t forget the supercharged V8 engine is capable of close to 800 horsepower in the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. Allpar.com also mentions “a towing package that includes the integrated trailer brake controller,” which means that Ram’s engineers may have modified the ECU to handle this chore as well as off-road driving.
“Our contacts confirmed that the production truck will stay true to the concept,” but it should be highlighted that the original was based on the previous generation of the 1500. Now called 1500 Classic, the older version of the half-tonner serves as Ram’s more affordable pickup and as an alternative to the mid-sized Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado, and Toyota Tacoma.