This Could Be the Aggressive Front End of a Future Ram Truck

Carmakers, especially American ones, have made a habit out of trying to find talent from a young age, thus ensuring the success of the cars they sell in the years ahead. In recent years, the number of competitions targeting young students with a talent for design has increased, and the results are sometimes spectacular.
Take FCA, for instance. For the past 8 years or so, under the guidance of Ram design head Mark Trostle, the company has been trying to find its future in the hands of high school students in grades 10-12.
The competition that leads to incredible designs being drawn for FCA is called Drive for Design, and last year it focused on the Alfa Romeo brand. Now its time for Ram to be under the spotlight.
By May 1, 2020, FCA is accepting submissions from students in the aforementioned grades depicting the pickup truck of the future. To give them an idea of what it expects, FCA even released an image of a sketch featuring a very aggressive front end of a Ram truck (the main photo for this text).
From all the submissions, FCA will choose just three winners, who will be granted several prizes, including a scholarship to attend the College for Creative Studies Summer Experience Transportation Design program, and even a position of Junior Judge at the EyesOn Design Car Show.
“The landscape of automotive design has changed and today’s automotive designers not only sketch cars, they create some of the most advanced user experience systems, work with 3D technology, research color trends and create interior spaces that are multifunctional and beautiful,” said Trostle in a statement.
“As the field of automotive design grows, it’s vital that we increase awareness and educate students and parents about the career opportunities available.”
Full details on the competition, including rules and prizes, can be found at this link.
