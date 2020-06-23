2021 Ford F-150 To Be "the Most Powerful Light Duty Full-Size Pickup"

We’re days away from the big reveal. Ford is rolling out the fourteenth generation of the F-150 on Thursday, and plenty of promises have been made to hype things up in the meantime.
The official Facebook event – titled “All-New Ford F-150 Reveal” – claims that we’re dealing with “the toughest” and “most productive” half-tonner ever produced by the Blue Oval. What boggles the mind is the following statement – “it is targeted to be the most powerful light duty full-size pickup” truck.
The question is, how is this even possible?
Let’s dig deeper to find out. As you may have heard by now, the larger of the two EcoBoost V6 engines is getting a hybrid option. By the middle of 2022, the all-electric powertrain will be introduced. Obviously, the F-150 EV fits the aforementioned statement.
The Ford Motor Company filed a patent last year, revealing three e-motor configurations for the electric workhorse. In addition to rear- and dual-motor AWD, a four-motor option may also happen. In terms of horsepower and torque, the most potent of these setups would challenge the Rivian R1T as well as the GMC Hummer EV.
A report from March 2019 has also started to make sense thanks to the Ford Motor Company’s boastful nature. Citing sources within the Dearborn-based automaker, Car & Driver believes that the Predator supercharged engine from the Shelby GT500 fits the F-150.
However, the report also mentions “a sendoff for the current-generation F-150, scheduled to be replaced in 2021 or 2022.” Given that the all-new model is right around the corner, it’s obvious that the F-150 EV will be the most powerful half-tonner in the lineup.
It’s also worth highlighting that Ram isn’t sitting idly. The Rebel TRX is expected this fall with the Hellcat supercharged engine, a 707-horsepower leviathan that renders the EcoBoost in the Raptor trivial. Chevy is also expected to boost the small-block V8 of the Silverado, and the yet-to-be-confirmed truck may be called ZRX.
