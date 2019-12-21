2020 Ford Super Duty Chassis Cab Now Available to Order

Buzzing Electric – How the EV Became Mainstream and Cool

The Super Duty is extremely capable from the get-go, but the Chassis Cab option offers the customer endless potential to customize the big rig to be right for the job. For the 2020 model year, the Super Duty Chassis Cab trumps the competition with best-in-class payload (12,750 pounds) and best-in-segment gas torque for the 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 (468 pound-feet). 6 photos



“We don’t operate in a vacuum in Ford commercial trucks, we talk to the customers, dealers, and upfitters who know how hard our trucks are worked,” declared Nathan Oscarson, commercial truck marketing manager at the Ford Motor Company. “That kind of real-world feedback helps us engineer the level of commercial trucks that the industry demands.”



The 10-speed automatic is a heavy-duty design based on the tranny of the F-150, as you’d expect from a Super Duty, the torque-converter auto is set up for maximum capability. From utility bodies to boom cranes, customization options have lifted the Super Duty Chassis Cab to the number one spot with a market share of 65.6 percent for class two to class five commercial trucks.



Customers who need additional payload can opt for the F-550, which is joined by the F-600 for the 2020 model year as well as the F-650. So what else is new for 2020 as far as the Chassis Cab is concerned?



The big-block V8 also happens to feature the biggest displacement in the class, offering 350 horsepower at 3,900 rpm. A third-generation Power Stroke is also available, hammering out 330 horsepower and 825 pound-feet of torque. The entry-level engine, however, is a 6.2 gasser. Ford makes a case for Telematics and Data Services, available to commercial customers who need help operating their fleets more efficiently. These technologies are made possible by ForsPass Connect with 4G LTE Wi-Fi as standard, capable of being paired up to 10 devices at a time. Pre-Collision Assist with Automated Emergency Braking, Audible Lane Departure Warning, and a few other active safety features make life behind the wheel that much easier.

