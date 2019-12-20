How Did Tesla Create Its Borderline Religious Cult?

4 The Ford Mustang Schwarzenegger Once Won a Fight With Bruce Jenner and Rambo

1 Ford F-150 Remains the Best Selling Pickup Truck in the U.S. This Decade Too

More on this:

U.S. Dealer Marks Up 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to $170,000

It’s hard to think about a more desirable pony or muscle car nowadays than the GT500 . The return of the legendary Shelby has been worth the wait for both ‘Stang enthusiasts and dealers alike, but the latter are somewhat too optimistic about the 760-horsepower blunderbuss. 81 photos



From $73,995 to those so-called additional dealer markups is rich, there’s no denying that. The same thing happened with Toyota when the GR Supra rolled out on BMW Z4 underpinnings, and earlier still, Dodge had a riot selling the Hellcat twins at ridiculous price points.



The ultimate member of the S550 family takes its mojo from a 5.2-liter supercharged V8. While it may not have the 6.2-liter displacement of the Hellcat, the Predator does pack a punch. 625 pound-feet are a lot by everyone’s standard, yet you’ll find it hard to abuse the rear tires with that torque because the Shelby GT500 is a DCT -only affair.



Like the C8 Corvette Stingray, the



It’s also worth highlighting that the Predator-engined GT500 is the most powerful series-production Ford ever, more potent than the GT supercar and the F-Series Super Duty with the Godzilla option. "With its supercar-level powertrain, the all-new Shelby GT500 takes the sixth-generation Mustang to a performance level once reserved only for exotics," declared Hermann Salenbauch, global director of the Ford Performance vehicle programs, during the world premiere. Autoblog.com found out that DCH Ford of Thousand Oaks wants no fewer than $169,999 for a well-equipped model that would otherwise retail at a suggested price of $100,000 or thereabouts, a markup of $70,000. Another dealership – namely Koons Ford from Sterling, Virginia – is happy if you would shell out $145,890 for the king of the S550 ‘Stangs.From $73,995 to those so-called additional dealer markups is rich, there’s no denying that. The same thing happened with Toyota when the GR Supra rolled out on BMW Z4 underpinnings, and earlier still, Dodge had a riot selling the Hellcat twins at ridiculous price points.The ultimate member of the S550 family takes its mojo from a 5.2-liter supercharged V8. While it may not have the 6.2-liter displacement of the Hellcat, the Predator does pack a punch. 625 pound-feet are a lot by everyone’s standard, yet you’ll find it hard to abuse the rear tires with that torque because the Shelby GT500 is a-only affair.Like the C8 Corvette Stingray, the Ford Motor Company decided to integrate a dual-clutch transmission for the sake of 0-to-60 and quarter-mile times. Tipping the scales at 4,225 pounds, the Shelby GT500 needs 3.3 seconds to hit 60 miles per hour and 10.7 seconds to cross the quarter-mile line. All in all, very impressive specs for a ‘Stang.It’s also worth highlighting that the Predator-engined GT500 is the most powerful series-production Ford ever, more potent than the GT supercar and the F-Series Super Duty with the Godzilla option. "With its supercar-level powertrain, the all-new Shelby GT500 takes the sixth-generation Mustang to a performance level once reserved only for exotics," declared Hermann Salenbauch, global director of the Ford Performance vehicle programs, during the world premiere.